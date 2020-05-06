(Council Bluffs) -- Easton Dermody will play baseball again. Whether it will be at Lewis Central or Iowa Central is yet to be determined.
Dermody would prefer to get a final season at Lewis Central, but he admits his opportunity at Iowa Central makes the blow easier if the summer high school sports season does not happen.
"It is nice knowing that even if there isn't a season, I'll be able to play baseball again," Dermody said.
While Dermody ultimately chose to play baseball, he wasn't always sure if that's what he would play in college.
"Going into freshman year I thought basketball was going to be the sport I played in college," Dermody said. "After my junior year of baseball, I felt baseball was going to be the decision."
Dermody says his opportunity at Iowa Central came about after a contest at Harlan, where Iowa Central Coach Eric Stein's brother is an assistant.
"Iowa Central texted me after the season," Dermody said. "They wanted me to take a visit. I just felt like that was a place for me to succeed in."
Dermody also said he felt a strong connection with Iowa Central's pitching coach, David Flattery.
"He's a great guy," he said. "He showed me a lot that I really liked and felt like he could make me a better pitcher."
The Tritons were 9-2-1 in 2020 before the season was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.
"In my opinion, I think they're probably the best in Iowa," Dermody said. "Their facilities are great. The coaches are great."
Dermody has played many positions at Lewis Central, but he sees himself pitching at Iowa Central.
"Pitching is the one area in baseball where I really excel at," Dermody said. "Pitching is definitely the spot I belong in, I think. I feel my velocity can get better. Overall, all my pitches can get better. If I want to get to the next level, my velocity has got to go up and they're going to help me get better."
Dermody is hopeful his opportunity at Iowa Central can lead him to the same place his cousin, Matt, played -- Iowa.
"Go to Iowa City and play with the Hawkeyes," Dermody said. "We went up there and watched games when we were younger. I really wanted to do that, and I think Iowa Central gives me the best chance to do that."
But before he gets to Fort Dodge or hopefully ends up in Iowa City, Dermody hopes to have a shot at guiding Lewis Central to the state tournament.
"That's what we've all set from the beginning," Dermody said. "We feel like we have the pieces to do it. Like we're a better team than last year. We feel like we got some really good arms on the mound and can hit the ball, too."
The complete interview with Dermody can be heard below.