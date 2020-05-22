(Council Bluffs) -- Cole Drummond's senior soccer season was over before it started, but the Lewis Central star's career is not.
He made sure of that by committing to Buena Vista.
"It kind of sucks that we didn't get a senior season," Drummond said, "But knowing I'll be able to keep playing at Buena Vista means a lot to me."
Before arriving at Storm Lake, Drummond was hopeful he and his team at Lewis Central could defend the Class 2A title.
"We knew everybody was going to be gunning for us," Drummond said. "We just wanted to be able to defend the title."
Ironically, Drummond's opportunity at Buena Vista came during Lewis Central's state championship run, which began with a quarterfinal matchup against Storm Lake. Buena Vista Coach Ross Minick was in attendance for the Lewis Central/Storm Lake thriller.
"He was recruiting some guys from there and was watching our game," Drummond said. "They saw us and continued to watch us through the state tournament. We started talking from there."
Drummond says he was drew to Buena Vista because it felt comfortable.
"I'm a mellow kid," Drummond said. "I don't always put myself out there. For me to be comfortable with the coaches and have a good relationship with them was a big one for me."
The Beavers went 1-14-3 last season, but Drummond wasn't dissuaded by their record.
"I wasn't really looking at that," Drummond said. "Coach (Ross Minnick) wants to bring in guys that can have a big impact. Hopefully I can be one of those guys. He just wants to have a winning season and I wanted to be a part of that."
Drummond prides himself on his defense, but is ready to improve his entire game.
"All my game can be improved," Drummond said. "I'm a grinder. If I can keep doing that and work on my game however I can, I'm going to do it."
Drummond is hopeful to have some sort of immediate impact at Buena Vista.
"I want to come off the bench or even possibly start," Drummond said. "That might be a big goal, but you've got to aim high sometimes."
Drummond will be joined at Buena Vista by high school teammate Connor Williams as well as Gabe Madsen (AHSTW), Ramon Garcia (Denison-Schleswig) and Hunter Wray (East Mills).
The complete interview with Drummond can be heard below.