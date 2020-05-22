(Ames) -- The Iowa State women’s soccer program has announced a 10-person recruiting class for 2020.
The Cyclones have signees from eight different states and an international recruit. One of the signees is Lewis Central standout Grace Guidry. Here’s a look at the Guidry profile from the release:
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Position: Midfield
High School: Lewis Central
Club Team: Sporting Omaha FC (DA)
Grace Guidry joins the Cyclone program as one of the top prep players in the state of Iowa. Guidry was twice an all-state selection and a two-time 2A state champion at Lewis Central. She amassed 28 goals and three assists in 2018 en route to being named the City Player of the Year.
Guidry on why she chose Iowa State: "My love for Iowa State first began at the summer camp before my freshman year of high school. I didn't even know I wanted to play college soccer at the time. After that camp I knew that soccer is my everything, and Iowa State was the best place to continue what I love."
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.