(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s new head softball coach Hannah Cole has known for a long time she wanted to be a head coach.
“Being a head coach has been one of my goals,” she said. “I coached all the way through college, and I kind of knew it was something I wanted to do.”
Cole, who starred as a pitcher at West Delaware during her prep career, crafted many of her coaching philosophies while learning as an assistant under Tiffany Rave at her Alma mater. She also spent a year at LC as an assistant last summer under Coach Don Wittstruck.
“I gained a lot of great experience at West Delaware (under Coach Rave),” she said, “and then continued to gain experience under (Coach Wittstruck). They have both been phenomenal mentors through this.
“I really learned that softball is more than just the game. These two coaches are very great about building relationships and the team bonding part of it. That is so big in softball, especially when you play throughout the summer. There are some long days, and the building of relationships with the girls (is important).”
The Titans went through a rebuilding process last season. After 89 wins over a three-year period from 2016 through 2018, LC went just 9-28.
“Last year was a tough year,” Cole admits. “We lost a lot of seniors, and we had a few seniors that didn’t go out. That was kind of hard for our girls to grasp. We didn’t have the senior leaders they had in the past, and we went through a rebuilding year.”
Coach Cole, though, says the returning players were more than excited to get back to work after the season.
“The girls were so on board (with it),” she said. “They wanted to do the lifting, the offseason workouts and the hitting. That’s been a game-changer for these girls, and I’ve seen them improve so much from just November to now.
“They’ve been putting in the work, and they know that they don’t want to feel the same way that they did last year. They know they can do better than that.”
