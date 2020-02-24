(KMAland) -- Former Lenox multi-sport athlete Chris Kingery is scheduled for the fight of his life on Saturday evening in Des Moines.
Kingery, a 2017 graduate, will fight for The Fight Series Lightweight Championship at Hy-Vee Hall.
“I’ve just been training my butt off trying to get ready for this fight,” he told KMA Sports on today’s Upon Further Review.
Kingery says he first got interested in mixed martial arts through a hometown friend.
“I always liked the physical sports,” he said. “One of my best friends, Austin Hancock, is a big fighter from my hometown. He definitely paved the way for me to start getting into it. And I fell in love with it.”
Kingery has had a pair of fights in his short career – both wins. In his first bout, he won by TKO and then took a unanimous decision in his last outing in June.
In his first fight, he says he didn’t really know much about the sport. Now, thanks to his training with Nate Williams of Warrior Academy in Des Moines, he says he’s ready to make a run at the strap.
“This means everything,” Kingery said. “Just this past year, I’ve been fighting, I put my heart and soul into this. It absolutely means everything, and I’d love for everybody in the area to come watch. I definitely put my fair share of hard work into it, and I’m ready to show it.”
Kingery will fight Michael Boylan on Saturday evening. Doors will open at 7:00 PM with fights beginning at 8:00. Purchase tickets at www.TheFightSeries.com or call 515-802-1130 for more information.
Listen to the complete interview with Kingery below.