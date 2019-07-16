(Lenox) -- One of the most exciting wins of the weekend came from the Lenox baseball squad.
The Tigers (8-17) rallied to force extra innings and then beat Murray in the ninth on a Colton Gordon walk-off home run to advance in Class 1A district play.
“It was a really fun night,” Coach Trevor Luther told KMA Sports. “Definitely an emotional roller-coaster. Colton Gordon, walking off the game, that’s exactly the kind of player he is.”
While the home run garnered the headlines, Coach Luther pointed out the relief work of junior Zach Schmitz, who went 6 1/3 innings, struck out nine and allowed just one earned run on three hits.
“He pitched a great, great game,” Luther said. “For an experienced leader like that, to come in a tough spot like that and fill in for 6 1/3 is an amazing feat. It shows what kind of player and pitcher he is.”
Gordon finished the night with three hits, scored two runs and stole two bases while Keegan Christensen added two hits and two RBI for the Tigers. The win sets up a matchup with Martensdale-St. Marys in a district semifinal tonight in Martensdale.
It’s a bit interesting, too, that they will meet the Blue Devils because Coach Luther says the last time they played was about the point their season turned around.
On June 14th, Lenox dropped a 6-1 decision to the eventual Pride of Iowa champions and then immediately started playing much better. They took four of their next five contests and were competitive in nearly every game the rest of the way. To put some wins and losses to it, on June 15th they were just 2-10. Since the Martensdale-St. Marys meeting, they’re 6-7.
“There’s definitely something that changed,” Luther said. “It’s no secret that we’re a young team. We have a couple 8th graders starting, and I think they’re really starting to come together as a team. We saw it in practice, and they’re starting to find some consistency.”
They will take another shot at the Blue Devils (31-6) tonight.
“We believe we can play with anybody,” Luther said. “At the beginning of the year, I don’t believe we felt that way. A lot of our scores and results prove that, but right now we’re playing a lot better baseball. Just the fact that they believe they can play with anybody now is really good for us.”
Lenox/Martensdale-St. Marys is the second game of a doubleheader tonight in Martensdale. Bedford/Lamoni starts the action at 5:00 PM. Hear the complete interview with Coach Luther linked below.