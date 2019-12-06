(Bedford) -- The Lenox girls and Bedford boys claimed victories over their Taylor County rival Friday night.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
GIRLS: Lenox 33 Bedford 26
In girls action, Lenox held off Bedford 33-26 in a defensive battle to improve to 3-0 on the season.
"You know it's going to be tough. I'm proud of our girls, they were just a little bit tougher tonight."
Lenox scored the first eight of the contest and led 8-3 after one quarter and took a 16-10 lead into halftime.
Bedford rallied in the third quarter and took their first lead of the game but Lenox responded late in the third and took a 22-21 lead into the fourth thanks to a Kambrie Michel put back with less than five seconds left.
Lenox held on in the fourth quarter and made enough stops down the stretch to hold off Bedford. Michel--who came off the bench-- posted a game-high 11 points and also hauled in seven rebounds.
"I was just trying to focus on the girl and the ball, never turn my back and always listen to coach," Michel said.
Janyssa Cox buried a trio of three-pointers to tally nine points for the Tigers in the victory. Cassidy Nelson also contributed eight points. The win moves Lenox to 3-0 on the season with wins over Clarinda, Orient-Macksburg, and Bedford.
"We got to get a lot better," Cox said, "Hopefully we can practice a little harder on the defensive side."
The Tigers' next game takes place Tuesday when they host Mount Ayr.
Bedford (2-2) was led in the defeat by seven points from Darcy Davis. The Bulldogs will travel to East Union Friday
The complete interviews with Michel and Coach Cox can be viewed below.
BOYS: Bedford 82 Lenox 49
Bedford's boys scored early and often to defeat Lenox 82-49 in a physical, Pride of Iowa Conference battle.
"It was a tough game," Bedford Coach Frank Sefrit, "You always like to beat your rivals, so it's always nice to win."
The Bulldogs started fast, racing to a 22-7 lead after one and a 52-23 lead at halftime.
The senior trio of Brennan Sefrit, Cooper Nally and Jordan Perkins combined to score 69 points for the Bulldogs Friday night.
Sefrit posted a game-high 24 points, snagged 10 steals and five rebounds.
"I was just trying to distribute and attack their zone, attack the middle and see what they gave me." Sefrit said.
Cooper Nally scored 23 points, nine of which came in the first quarter, Nally also posted eight rebounds and six boards.
"It's a great rivalry, it was a great team win and definitely something to build off of," Nally said.
Perkins did his part with 22 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
"In every zone, there's always a weak spot and I was just finding the weak spot."
Owen Lucas also contributed seven points for Bedford in the victory.
"Those three you know what we're going to expect, but I'm really proud of the younger kids." Sefrit said.
Lenox was led in the defeat by 13 points from JC Arevalo. The Tigers are now 1-1 on the season and will host Mount Ayr on Tuesday.
With the win, Bedford is now 2-0 on the season and will next be in action Friday when they travel to East Union.
"If I had to grade us, I'd put us at a B or B-, I don't think we're at the potential we can be at yet, but we showed some good signs," Sefrit said.
Complete interviews with Sefrit, Nally, Perkins and Coach Sefrit can be heard below.