(Lenox) -- Game one of the Curtis Fisher era went about as well as Lenox fans could have envisioned with a 64-40 victory over Orient-Macksburg Tuesday night.
"These guys really needed some confidence to go into the season," Fisher said, "We've got some new pieces, a new system and being the new coach, it's always good to go out there, perform and see what we can do on game one."
Senior Colton Vieux scored 23 points for the Tigers in the victory and buried four three-pointers. Colton Gordon posted nine points, all of which came from beyond the arc. As a team, Lenox shot 11 of 29 from three. The Tigers' ability to drain threes is something Fisher expects to a strength for his team this season.
"It was good to see them get them going early," Fisher said. "Colton Gordon missed the first four, then he really settled down."
Vieux and Gordon will look to improve off last season, where they averaged 12.4 and 4.5 points per game respectively.
"Both of those guys have a lot of confidence and we're going to kind of ride both those seniors this year," Fisher said.
Cullen Wood, Chase Johnston, JC Arevalo, Samson Adams and company will also contribute for Lenox this season. Wood posted nine points in their victory over O-M while Adams hauled in a team-high seven boards.
"I think this is an exciting group mixed with some veteran guys and a little bit of youth as well," Fisher said.
Now, Lenox will hope to carry their momentum into their Friday night showdown with Taylor County rival Bedford on the KMAX-Stream. The Bulldogs defeated Essex 65-13 Tuesday night in a game highlighted by senior Brennan Sefrit becoming the school's all-time leading scorer.
Coach Fisher knows his team is facing a tall challenge Friday night and he feels they're ready for it.
"Bedford's a great basketball team, they've got a really good trio and probably one of the best guards in the state," Fisher said, "We want to go out and see what we have to offer, but we just want to compete against a team that's had some success and is where we want to get at in the near future."
Friday night's contest from Bedford can be heard on the KMAX-Stream with Trevor Maeder on the call. Girls' action will begin at 6 p.m., with boys' beginning around 7:30. The complete interview with Coach Fisher can be heard below.