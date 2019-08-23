(Lenox) — Lenox overcame two special teams miscues and an early turnover to outlast Bedford in the Back Forty Battle 48-32 Friday night.
“I told the team in the huddle that we showed some grit, we faced adversity and stood tall through it,” said Lenox Co-Head Coach Michael Nardini. “(Bedford) made some big plays on special teams. We have to be better, but we’ll clean that up. I was pleased with the intensity and the attitude.”
The Tigers (1-0) and Bulldogs (0-1) were scoreless after one quarter, as both teams traded three-and-outs and turnovers.
Lenox broke through early in the second quarter when Colton Gordon rushed in from one yard out to put his team on the board.
“The line stuck with it and communicated with each other,” said Nardini. “Bedford threw a different defense than we thought they were going to do. We had to adjust and keep working. Once we figured it out, we kept going to it. That’s how our offense works.”
Bedford would answer on its next drive as Cooper Nally hit Brennan Sefrit on a crossing pattern for a 12-yard score to knot things at 8. Lenox rattled off the next 20 points, as Brad Larson hauled in a 34-yard TD pass from Cullen Wood, Wood returned an interception for a touchdown and Drew Venteicher punched it in from the one yardline.
Venteicher’s score with 15 seconds left in the half seemed like it would give the Tigers a comfortable lead going into the locker room, but Jacob French fielded the ensuing kickoff and raced untouched to the endzone to make it 28-16 Lenox at the break.
The Bulldogs special teams struck again on the opening kickoff of the second half when Eli Morris went 73 yards to the house on the return to bring Bedford within 28-24. That’s when the Lenox offense went to work with another 20-point outburst.
Wood completed a screen pass to Gordon, who cut back across the field and ran 31 yards for a touchdown. Venteicher followed that with touchdown runs of 45 and 59 yards to put Lenox up 48-24 late in the fourth quarter. French would add a score late for Bedford as he took a pitch and ran 51 yards around end for a touchdown.
Venteicher led the Tiger offensive attack, racking up 171 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
“It means a lot,” said Venteicher. “We’ve been working hard these last four weeks. We have some new guys in the rotation. We came together as a team. It means a lot to get this win to start the season.”
Gordon added 97 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown and Wood finished with 67 yards on 11 totes. Wood completed two passes — both for touchdowns.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Venteicher and Nardini in a video you can view below.
Bedford was led by Morris (13 att, 83 yards) & French (5 att, 64 yards, 1 TD) on the ground. Sefrit finished with 4 catches for 66 yards and one score.