(Lenox) -- Bedford-Lenox wrestling standout Drew Venteicher will continue his career at Loras, and for the next few years, could have a familiar workout partner.
Venteicher announced commitment to Loras Thursday afternoon, where he will join his older brother Derek on the DuHawks wrestling squad.
"It's definitely exciting," the younger Venteicher said. "We get another go-around. Not a lot of siblings get to say they can do that, so I'm excited for that aspect."
While joining his brother at Loras is an added bonus, Drew says it was not the primary focus in his decision.
"I'm not going to choose to my college decision because my brother is somewhere, but that's another perk," Drew said. "I wanted to go for degree and create my own path wrestling, too, but it's going to make it that much better with him there."
Drew visited a handful of schools before ultimately settling on Loras.
"I just felt a special connection with all the guys. Something hit different with them and it just felt like home," he said.
The DuHawks' wrestling program has been on an upward trend over the past five seasons under the guidance of Coach TJ Miller. The DuHawks and had eight qualifiers for the Division III National Tournament and were a legitimate contender for the team title before the tournament was unfortunately canceled.
"Five years ago, they weren't doing very good," Drew said. "They've really turned the program around from five years ago not being so good to now having a chance to win a national title. Those guys know what they're doing."
Venteicher finished his high school career wrestling at 170 pounds, but he's uncertain what weight class he'll work into collegiately.
"Right now, I'm playing it by ear," he said. "But I'll definitely have goals."
The complete interview with Venteicher can be heard below.