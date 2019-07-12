(Lenox) — Lenox saw its softball season come to an end in a crushing manner Friday night against Grand View Christian.
The No. 14 Tigers led 6-1 in the top of the seventh and were three outs from a regional final before the wheels came off. Lenox gave up five runs in the seventh and gave up another five-spot in the eighth inning in an 11-7 loss.
“I think we kind of just let down a little bit,” said Lenox Head Coach Mandy Stoaks. “One thing turned into another and another. It compounded and we didn’t pull ourselves out of it.”
The two teams traded zeroes for the first 3 1/2 innings, as Lenox’s TJ Stoaks and GVC’s Emma Heffron battled back-and-forth in the circle. The Tigers finally broke through in the fourth. Stoaks led off the inning with a double and stole third. Following a strike out, Morgan Parrish was hit by a pitch to put two on. Kayla Yzaguirre followed with her first home run of the season, putting a ball over the left field fence to put her team up 3-0.
Lenox gave a run back in the fifth, but got three more in the bottom half. Stoaks reached on a single and would score on a two-error play by the Thunder. Yzaguirre followed that up with a two-RBI double to put the Tigers in front 6-1.
In the seventh, Grand View Christian’s first five hitters all reached and the Thunder plated five runs on five hits to force extras. In the eighth, the Grand View Christian bats stayed hot with five more runs on seven hits. Lenox scored one run after Lauren Christensen doubled, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error.
Yzaguirre led the Lenox offense, going 3-for-4 with five RBI, a home run and two doubles. Stoaks scored twice and collected two hits.
The Thunder were paced by Sydney Lane and Kaitlyn Collins, who each had three hits. Lane drove in four, while Collins plated five. Kelly DeMeulanaere and Maddy Childs both added three-hit games to lead a 17-hit output.
Grand View Christian advances to a Class 1A Regional Final Monday night at No. 1 Collins-Maxwell. Lenox sees its season end at 26-7.
“These girls are the ones that got 26 wins and worked hard all the way through,” said Mandy Stoaks. “I really can’t remember the last time Lenox softball was ranked, so it’s a credit to what they did this year.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Head Coach Mandy Stoaks in a video you can view below.
The Tigers lose seniors Parrish and Brooke Miller off of their roster for next year.