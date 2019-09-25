(Lenox) -- Senior Colton Gordon continues to put up big numbers in his final year on the gridiron.
The Lenox standout went for another 142 yards on the ground, added 64 yards receiving and had six touchdowns in Friday’s win over East Union to earn him this week's Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week.
“Our line was just doing really good getting to our blocks,” Gordon said. “That just opened up the run game, and then East Union tried stopping the run game so we hit them with a couple passes that worked.”
Gordon is just one head of a two-headed running monster that has led the 5-0 KMAland No. 4 Tigers. Fellow senior Drew Venteicher has combined with Gordon in rushing for 1,269 yards and 26 touchdowns.
“The line just does a really good job of getting to their blocks,” Gordon reiterated. “It helps me and Drew get open lanes and get one-on-ones with corners.”
Lenox has been mostly dominant through the first five games, cruising to wins by an average margin of 47.6 points per game. That average ranks third in the state of Class 8-Man.
“Our coaches have coached us really well,” Gordon said. “They want us to be mean on the field on Friday nights. We just try to play hard and give it our all every play.”
Lenox will meet Mormon Trail on Friday evening in an 8-Man District 6 contest. Jesse Cox will have reports from Lenox during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 begins at 6:20 PM.
Gordon joined Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview below.