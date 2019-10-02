(Lenox) -- The only 6-0 team in the state will meet one of their toughest matchups of the season this Friday night.
The KMAland No. 4 Lenox football team (6-0, 3-0) has continued to overmatch and dominate opponents, racking up the second-highest scoring margin (48.83 per game) in Class 8-Man.
“Three out of the last four weeks our starters have only played four quarters one time,” Lenox co-head coach Cole Bonde told KMA Sports. “That’s been a struggle for us in trying to stay in game shape. When it comes to practice, we have to focus on that conditioning and make sure we’re ready for that next game.”
The Tigers’ latest win was a 68-13 takedown of Mormon Trail. While Bonde says they got out of the gates a little slower than usual, they were able to roll along as the game went on. Three players rushed for at least 86 yards, and five players scored at least one touchdown on the ground.
“It was Homecoming week,” Bonde said. “As a coach, that’s always a dreadful week because there are so many distractions for the boys. After the first few drives, we turned the corner and started playing Tiger football.”
This week, Lenox heads off to Lacona to meet KMAland No. 10 Southeast Warren (4-2, 3-0). The Warhawks – a Dome team one year ago – look a lot like their 2018 team with only a few changes in some key spots.
“They lost a couple guys, but they have some guys stepping in and doing the right things for them,” Bonde said. “We have to focus on those guys and know where they are. We need to know their formations and be on our toes defensively.”
Bonde says they will always have to keep an eye on Bryce Hall, who has major big-play capability in scoring 12 offensive touchdowns this season. Quarterback Tanner Dierking has also been fantastic of late, throwing 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
And the defense for Southeast Warren has also been dominant, allowing just 22 total points in their last three wins. That begs the question: Will this be a defensive slugfest that matches two of the top 15 scoring defenses in the state, or more of an offensive shootout with two of the top 17 scoring offenses?
“Both offenses are very powerful and can score a lot of points,” Bonde said. “Defensively, both are very sound. I think it will come down to what defense can make a few key stops and have the offense take advantage of that. I think it may come down to who has the ball the last two or three drives, and who stops and who doesn’t.”
Jesse Cox will have reports from Lacona on Friday evening in this Class 8-Man District 6 showdown. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Bonde linked below.