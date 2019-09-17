(Lenox) -- The Lenox volleyball team is just one victory away from matching last season’s win total.
The Tigers (8-4) went 5-1 on Saturday at the Shenandoah Invitational, capturing the tournament championship with a final round win over Stanton.
“It was (a great weekend),” Co-Coach Jesse Cox told KMA Sports. “We had to play Bedford first game of the day at 8:30 in the morning. That’s still a rivalry game, and we were able to squeak that out in three sets.
“We played really good against Shenandoah and won 2-0. That just gave the girls confidence and set the tone for the day, and we got on a little bit of a roll. We fell to Creston in three sets, but that was our fifth game in a row. I think our legs were getting a little weak by that time.”
Lenox had their bye round following the loss to Creston, setting up a showdown with Stanton for the top crown.
“The winner of that looked like was going to take the championship,” Cox said. “It was a tough battle, but we were able to come out ahead.”
At least on the offensive side, the big standout from the weekend was TJ Stoaks. The junior had 62 kills in the six matches and is averaging a team-best 3.57 kills per set while hitting .374 efficiency this season.
“She had a couple games where she really did take over,” Cox said. “If we didn’t have her, we probably would have struggled, but she kept us alive. A couple games she did leads us in digs, so she really did lead us all around. There’s no animosity there among our team. The other girls know TJ is our leader, but the other girls do a great job.”
Others important to the success of the Tigers are senior libero Kayla Yzaguirre (4.29 digs per set), setters Luana Plese (3.23 assists per set) and Lauren Christensen (2.77 APS), Jordyn England (16 blocks, 0.74 kills per set), Camryn Douglas (13 blocks, 0.69 KPS) and Cassidy Nelson (0.86 KPS).
The strong tournament showing for Lenox was just the culmination of a great week that saw them go 7-1 with midweek victories over Pride of Iowa Conference rivals Bedford and Central Decatur. The previous Thursday, they also finished a sweep of Interstate 35, making for a streak of eight wins in their last nine matches.
“The main thing, it gives us confidence,” Cox said. “It also gives them motivation to get back in the gym and get a little bit better. It shows there are some things we can do and accomplish this season.”
Lenox will be back in action on Thursday as part of a home quadrangular that includes Earlham, East Union and Sidney. The Tigers will only play Earlham and East Union as part of the event.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Cox below. (Note: Cox is joined by co-head coach Tom Christensen this season.)