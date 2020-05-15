(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central standout Mitchell Brinkman announced his commitment to the University of South Florida on Friday.
Brinkman spent his first four years of collegiate eligibility at Northern Illinois, amassing 45 receptions for 575 yards and five touchdowns, before announcing his transfer earlier this week. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end had his best season this past fall, finishing with 34 catches for 445 yards and three scores.
Brinkman is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible for the American Athletic Conference school, which went 4-8 in 2019.