(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central athlete Kenneth McMahan won South Dakota’s first-ever heptathlon conference championship this weekend at the Summit League championships.
McMahan scored 5,327 points taking firsts in the 60 meters, high jump, 60 meter hurdles and 1000 meters. He also tied for third in the pole vault and took fifth in the long jump and shot put.
The redshirt sophomore had a busy weekend, adding a fourth-place finish as part of the 4x400 meter relay and placing seventh in the high jump.
Former Thomas Jefferson athlete Josey Starner added a 10th place finish in the shot put (44-11.50) for the Coyotes.