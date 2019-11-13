(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football is into a state semifinal for the second consecutive season and second time in school history. While last year was a dream season for the Titans, this year the goal, since day one was to return to Cedar Falls.
"Anytime you set out with the talent we've got back, that's always the goal," Lewis Central Coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports. "Especially for this senior class. They wanted to make their own legacy as to how good their team and the program is. We knew it would be difficult," Kammrad added.
The Titans season has been difficult, but Coach Kammrad feels as if his team's lone loss on their 10-1 campaign--- a 14-6 defeat to Harlan, might be where his team learned the most.
"It was a wake up call to our guys," Kammrad said, "We thought it was going to be easier than what it was. It's exactly what we needed during that time and just showed us what we needed to work on."
Lewis Central relied on a talented roster consisting of Iowa commit Logan Jones and Division I prospect to Thomas Fidone, among others, but senior Bryson Bowman has been a pleasant surprise for Coach Kammrad's team with 1,361 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
"Think about a kid coming into the season that had played varsity football. We take the approach of next man up and he's the guy that jumped on that opportunity," Kammrad said.
The Titans have been salty defensively this season, pitching three shutouts, two of which have come in the past two weeks with a 44-0 shutout of Oskaloosa and 12-0 shutout of Dallas Center-Grimes in postseason play.
"If the other team does not score, they can't win the game," Kammrad said.
Up next for Lewis Central is Western Dubuque. The Bobcats--who are led by former Kuemper Coach Justin Penner, are 11-0 on the season and were the 3A state runner-ups a year ago.
"They're a very well coached football team with some good football players," Kammrad said, "We have to figure what they do well, who they're playmakers are and limit their successes. Offensively, we have to be able to move the ball, find some of their weaknesses and execute."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will be in Cedar Falls Thursday evening with the call of Lewis Central/Western Dubuque on the KMAX-Stream. Pregame will begin at around 5:10, kickoff at 5:30. The full interview with Coach Kammrad can be heard below.