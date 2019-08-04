(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central head baseball coach Lee Toole has announced his retirement.
Toole confirmed his retirement to KMA Sports on Sunday afternoon following a highly successful career at New Hartford, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson and most recently Lewis Central.
The news was first publicly reported by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Twitter.
Big tip of the IHSBCA cap to Lee Toole on his retirement— IAHSBCA (@IAHSBCA) August 4, 2019
Toole won 909 games in his legendary career - the eighth-most in Iowa high school baseball history. His retirement/resignation is expected to be accepted by the Lewis Central Board of Education at Monday’s meeting.