(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls basketball program hits Des Moines for the fifth time in the past eight seasons on Tuesday evening.
The sixth-seeded Titans (19-5) will meet stingy Ballard (22-1) in a 4A state quarterfinal at 5:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
“I can’t even describe (the feeling),” Lewis Central coach Derek Archer told KMA Sports following their regional final win over Dallas Center-Grimes. “I know we’ve done this before and some of the girls have been here before, but this kind of thing never gets old.”
Lewis Central’s team is filled with veterans, led by senior leading scorers Megan Witte and Delaney Esterling, who are averaging 16.5 and 11.9 points per game, respectively.
“After coming up short last year, these girls had a goal,” Archer added. “They wanted to get back (to Des Moines). They’ve put every ounce of effort that they’ve had all year long into getting to (state).”
Joining Witte and Esterling in the starting lineup in Des Moines are two others seniors – Hadley Hill and McKenna Paulsen – and junior McKenna Pettepier. Pettepier has a team-best 48 3-point makes and is averaging 9.9 points per game while Hill and Paulsen make things difficult for opposing guards.
In year’s past, LC has relied heavily on a defense making sure the other team doesn’t outscore them. They ranked fourth in 4A in points allowed per game last season and were third, seventh and third in that category the three seasons prior. This year, it’s the offense that ranks among the state’s best, as they are averaging 59.42 points per game – 7th in 4A.
And the scoring runs deep. After Pettepier, Hill averages 5.8, junior Grace Ruzicka is at 4.3, senior Jayden Cross and Paulsen are averaging 3.8 and senior Isabella Smith scores 3.0 per game.
“I’m so proud of this group,” Witte told KMA Sports. “We’ve worked all season for this. It means a lot, honestly, because we worked our tails off every day for this moment. It’s just really exciting.”
The Titans offense will certainly find its toughest test of the season when they take on the top-ranked Ballard defense. The Bombers feature three players 6-foot or taller and are giving up just 30.65 points per game.
The Ballard offense, meanwhile, is led by juniors Josie Fleischmann (11.6 per game) and Molly Ihle (10.6) and sophomore Brooke Loewe (11.2). Ihle also leads the team with 128 assists, 93 steals and 135 total rebounds, and junior Cassidy Thompson has a team-best 55 blocks.
While Lewis Central has been active in getting to Des Moines, the winning part has eluded them since 1965. Despite the tough matchup, LC is thinking big.
“We want to win up there,” Witte added. “Our first goal was to make it to state, but we want to go up and actually win a game. That’s our biggest goal now.”
View video interviews from Lewis Central’s regional final win over DCG linked below.