(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central is turning to head coaching experience in filling their openings in girls basketball and wrestling.
Chris Hanafan will lead the girls basketball team, just as he did for 12 seasons, 222 wins and five Hawkeye Ten Conference championships prior to Derek Archer’s tenure. The Titans went 21-6 and were state runner-up this past season.
Meanwhile, former Thomas Jefferson head wrestling coach August Manz is taking over the Lewis Central program. Manz was the TJ coach from 2005 to 2019. He helped with the LC program and continued to work with kids in the COBRA wrestling program during the 2019-20 season.