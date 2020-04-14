(Council Bluffs) -- One of the top liberos in KMAland will join a growing volleyball program at College of Saint Mary.
Lewis Central’s Rachel Cushing had 1,419 digs during an incredible career with the Titans, and now College of Saint Mary will benefit from those talents.
“I believe their small class size and programs in general would make sure I get a good education,” Cushing said. “I also really like the progress of the volleyball program.”
College of Saint Mary is definitely on the rise under Coach Rick Pruett, who has led the Flames from a 8-19 record in his first year to 14-17 in year two and then a terrific 25-17 record this past season.
“They started turning things around when Coach Pruett stepped in,” Cushing said. “I feel he knows a lot about volleyball, and they had some big upsets this year.”
CSM knocked off No. 1 ranked Northwestern in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament before advancing to NAIA Nationals for the first time since 2006. Cushing is more than excited to join in on the rise.
“(Coach Pruett) really has confidence in me as a player and person,” she said. “The whole experience just made me feel comfortable.”
That was a big boost for Cushing, too, as she struggled with deciding between volleyball and soccer at the next level.
“That was probably one of the hardest decisions for me,” Cushing said. “I’ve been playing both since I was really young, and I probably grew up most with soccer because my sisters played at the collegiate level.
“I just really liked the opportunity I was presented with at College of Saint Mary. I knew that I would end up happy with whatever I chose, but I think (the decision was made) with how everything else worked out (with CSM).”
Now that the decision is made, Cushing is excited to get to work with a team that also uses former St. Albert standout Lexie Petry at setter.
“I’m hoping I can come in right away and make an impact,” Cushing said. “I know it won’t just be given to me, but I’ll work for it. I’ll play whatever role they want and adjust to whatever that is.”
