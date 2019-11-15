(KMAland) -- Lewis Central placed nine on the first team of Class 3A District 9’s All-District team.
The Titans were led by unanimous choices for senior running back Brady Miller, senior offensive linemen Logan Jones and Trevor Griffin and senior linebacker Jake Lear.
Other first-teamers for LC are junior receiver Thomas Fidone, senior offensive lineman Grant Brehmer, sophomore defensive lineman Hunter Deyo, senior linebacker Tevin Statzer and senior defensive at-large selection Colbey Roth.
Other unanimous first-team choices are Glenwood senior receiver John Palmer, Winterset senior receiver Brock Johnson, Glenwood senior offensive lineman Dylan Hopp, Creston/Orient-Macksburg senior offensive at-large selection Eli Loudon, ADM senior defensive lineman Kaden Sutton, Glenwood junior defensive back Silas Bales and Harlan sophomore defensive at-large pick Will McLaughlin.
Glenwood’s sophomore kicker Brock Sell, senior defensive lineman Cole Mayberry, senior linebacker Brock Smith and junior defensive back Ryan Blum were also first-team choices in 3A-9.
Harlan added senior running back Alex Schechinger, senior offensive lineman Nathan Henry, senior defensive lineman Allen Fries and senior defensive back Johnny Monson on the first team. Creston/Orient-Macksburg senior linebacker Rylan Luther was an additional first-team choice.
View all the choices below.
OTHER FOOTBALL AWARDS
