(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central football team returns home this week as they open the Class 3A playoffs.
The KMAland No. 1 Titans (8-1) spent the last three weeks of the season on the road, losing to Harlan and winning over Glenwood and ADM.
“Extremely excited about where we’re at right now,” Coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports. “Obviously, we hit a speed bump about three weeks ago, and that put our guys back to reality. Since then, they’ve responded and been focused.”
Coach Kammrad says his team quickly realized they cannot take any team lightly or any week off. With the Titans recent success – wins in 19 of their 21 games as a member of Class 3A – they’re going to get the best shot of every team they play. That focus showed well in a workmanlike 28-7 win over ADM this past Friday.
“That was an unbelievable game for us,” Kammrad added. “Slowly but surely, (quarterback Bret Kobes) is gaining more confidence, and it’s good to know we’re playing well going into the playoffs.”
The Titans may also get senior Brady Miller back this week. The running back/standout defender was injured against Harlan and hasn’t played since. In his stead, senior running back Bryson Bowman has picked up the slack and has a team-high 826 yards on the ground.
“We knew we had two really good running backs,” Kammrad said. “The only thing we’re missing right now is the big, long explosive runs from Brady. Bryson is more of a grind-it-out guy that looks for contact. We knew we could get good production out of him, and we have.”
Defensively, Lewis Central returned nearly intact from last year’s Dome team. And it’s shown on the field with the unit allowing 14 or fewer in all nine games and posting six performances of eight points allowed or less.
“We had a lot of guys that played a lot of minutes (last year),” Kammrad said. “We had to hang our hat on the defense, knowing we weren’t going to be as high scoring as in the past. As long as our defense continues to get 3-and-outs and some short fields (for the offense), we feel good about staying in ballgames. There are going to be some games coming up where we might need to score more points, and the defense will get tested. And they’ll respond.”
Lewis Central will open their eighth consecutive state playoff appearance at home against Oskaloosa (6-3) on Friday evening. The Indians are led by quarterback William Schultz, who has thrown for 868 yards, rushed for 549 and combined for 10 total offensive touchdowns. Additionally, Tyler Miller has rushed for a team-high 695 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“You can tell they’re very well coached,” Kammrad said. “They have a very good quarterback, and they run the ball extremely well. They get off the ball and are very aggressive. This is the first time (we) have played them, so we don’t really have anything to compare it to.”
Coach Kammrad says the Titans’ success will simply come down to execution again this week.
“That’s from all 11 guys,” he said. “And communication on both sides of the ball. With as much movement as they have on defense, we have to communicate. And we know they have some different formations and looks that our guys are going to have to communicate on. We’re going to have to execute the best we have all season. When you get to the postseason you don’t get second chances.”
Hear the full interview with Coach Kammrad linked below.