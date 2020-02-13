(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central multi-sport star Delaney Esterling will continue her volleyball career in the city she grew up in.
Esterling, who was this year’s KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series MVP, has committed and signed with Iowa Western Community College volleyball.
“I went to the (Iowa Western) camp, and I got to play with my good friend (and Abraham Lincoln senior) Elaina Bohnet,” Esterling told KMA Sports. “We got to talk with the coaches, and (Head Coach Alicia Williams) emailed me. We got a date set up for a visit, and we got to practice with the team, which I really loved. I love all the girls.”
Esterling had a wildly successful career with the Titans, starting in the middle before making a move to the outside. That move helped her put together a brilliant senior season of hitting with 3.19 kills per set.
“It’ll be a lot of fun (playing in Council Bluffs),” Esterling added. “A lot of my family can come out and watch, and that’s what I really liked about it.”
Iowa Western has long been one of the nation’s most successful JUCO programs, placing plenty of standouts in Division I volleyball.
Even Lewis Central can tout that kind of story with former standout Abby Bergsten moving from LC to IWCC to Division I’s University of Nebraska-Omaha. Esterling hopes she can be the next to make that kind of move.
“My goal is definitely to go somewhere Division I,” Esterling said. “That’d be the ideal thing, but I’m trying to go somewhere warm after this.”
Listen to the complete interview with Esterling linked below.