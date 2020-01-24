(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central standout Brady Miller got the offer he was hoping for on Thursday. The Titans senior visited the Northwest Missouri State campus, and when he got what he was looking for he didn’t wait around.
“I love the campus and everything about it,” Miller said. “I love the coaches, the tradition and the culture down there. It’s everything I want in a college football program.”
Miller made major impacts on both sides of the ball during his career, starring on defense in his junior season and then taking on a bigger role on the offensive side as a senior. Northwest especially likes what they saw in him this past season.
“I think I’m going to play a little H back there,” Miller said. “Redshirt, put on some weight and work out wherever they tell me. I’ll do whatever is best for the team. Whatever they tell me to do, I’ll do it to the best of my ability.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete made visits to several premiere programs prior to Northwest Missouri State. Miller says he went to Benedictine, Grand View and Morningside, among others, before choosing the Bearcats.
“I think it was really the family aspect (that won me over),” Miller said. “Every player on the team is closely knit together. Everyone has a certain relationship and everyone knows each other. It’s something that’s really unique in that program, and something that doesn’t seem to be as common in other programs.”
