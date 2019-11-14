(Cedar Falls) --- Lewis Central's season came to a close in the state semifinals for the second consecutive season. Western Dubuque rode 28 second quarter points and 35 points off turnovers to down the Titans 48-14 in a Class 3A state semifinal Thursday night.
"It's very unfortunate," Lewis Central Coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports. "We just didn't play very good. You can't turn the ball over against a really good team and expect to win." Kammrad said.
Nobody could have predicted the end result after one quarter, where neither team scored. Western Dubuque took advantage of a short field and scored early in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Lewis Central then appeared to have a response, but fumbled it deep in Western Dubuque territory. The Bobcats took advantage of Titans' miscues in the second quarter and scored 28 points to take a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Lewis Central received the kickoff to begin the half and marched into Western Dubuque territory before the Bobcats scooped up a fumble and returned it 60 yards, setting up a short field for a touchdown and a 35-7 lead. Western Dubuque then forced two more turnovers and scored off them, totaling 35 points off Lewis Central turnovers.
However, Lewis Central's offense did match Western Dubuque in terms of yardage, outgaining them 343 to 340. Senior running back Bryson Bowman paced Lewis Central with 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
"My offensive line got after it all night, kudos to them. They got me in twice," Bowman said.
Western Dubuque's offense was paced by Quarterback Calvin Harris, who threw for four touchdowns. Running back Ben Bryant rushed for 92 yards and ran for two touchdowns, caught a touchdown and hauled in two interceptions. The Bobcats advance to a Class 3A state title game.
Lewis Central's season comes to a close with a record of 10-2. The Titans graduate a prolific senior class that reached two state semifinals and a state quarterfinal in the past three seasons.
"They've done a phenomenal job over the years," Coach Kammrad said, "I can't be proud enough. They had a great career."
Complete video interviews with Bowman, senior lineman Logan Jones and Lewis Central Coach Justin Kammrad can be viewed below.