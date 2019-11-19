(Council Bluffs) -- For the second consecutive volleyball season, Lewis Central’s Megan Witte wraps it up as the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
Following a massive breakout during her junior year, Witte followed with even better numbers in her senior year. The Northern Iowa recruit averaged 5.49 kills per set and hit .324 efficiency for the season.
“I think we all had very high expectations for the season,” Witte told KMA Sports. “It was just a good season all together. We were pretty pumped going into it and had high energy throughout.”
The kills per set average ranked first in KMAland while the efficiency was among the best in the area. However, Witte says it was her defense that saw the biggest improvement from her junior year.
There’s a fantastic argument to be made for Witte being the best all-around player in the area. Frankly, not many would argue against it. However, this award is for the offensive side of her game, and it was downright dominant in one of the state’s toughest leagues. Still, she’s hesitant to accept much praise.
“Our back row this year really stepped up their game even more,” Witte said. “It just made it easier for our offense to run.”
The Titans had another strong year, capturing one-third of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with Kuemper Catholic and Red Oak. Unfortunately for Witte and her fellow seniors, the season ended one match short of the state tournament.
“It definitely wasn’t the way any of us wanted to end our season,” Witte said. “Of course it hurt in the moment, and it’s probably going to hurt forever. But you can’t let that define the season, and you can’t forget about the good things we accomplished through the year.”
This is the third consecutive season a Lewis Central standout has been named the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. Witte is the first back-to-back winner since Harlan’s Jess Schaben won in 2013 and 2014. Her former teammate Katherine Poore won in 2017 while Red Oak’s Sierra Athen won in 2016 and Taylor Frederick of Harlan captured the 2015 award.
Listen to the complete interview with Witte below.