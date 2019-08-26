(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central hopes their strong finish to the 2018 volleyball season will turn into an even stronger 2019 this fall.
Coach Mike Bond’s team struggled out of the gate last season starting 1-9 in their first 10 matches. However, the Titans rebounded to win 20 of their final 25 before bowing out in a regional final to Bondurant-Farrar.
“I think we’re just kind of taking off where we left off last year,” Bond told KMA Sports. “We’re trying to build on it and make it better. We’re working on some different things on offense, and instilling a second defense that we think will help us throughout the season.”
The Titans return nearly all of their production from a year ago, and it starts with the reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year and University of Northern Iowa commit Megan Witte. The senior averaged 5.07 kills per set and hit a sterling .357 in her junior season.
“I’m just glad Megan is on my team,” Bond said. “She’s coming in and looking good again, but I think we definitely have some people that will be more of a supporting cast this year.”
Bond is talking about senior Delaney Esterling, who had 2.23 kills per set and a .307 efficiency, and junior Madisyn Havermann, who put in 1.54 kills per set last year. Also, seniors Lauren Payne (0.52 kills per set) and Presley Rodenburg (0.51 KPS) could also see a jump in their numbers.
Senior setter Natalie Driver is also returning to the fold after averaging 6.13 assists per set. Sophomore Karly Brown (3.29 assists per set) and junior Macy Mulder (3.05 APS) were others that did a little setting last year.
And they’re set in the back row, too, with the return of senior libero Rachel Cushing (3.18 digs per set) and senior defensive specialist McKenna Paulsen (2.95 DPS). Esterling was the team’s top blocker last year with 98 total, including 21 solos. Payne (55 blocks), Witte (50) and Havermann (45) also make for an intimidating trio at the net.
With plenty returning, Lewis Central figures to be one of the favorites in this year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference. Kuemper Catholic returns several pieces from the 3A state champion while defending conference champion St. Albert, Red Oak and Glenwood should also be in the mix.
“It’s loaded,” Bond said of the Hawkeye Ten. “I think it’s anybody’s ballgame. I think it could be pretty exciting, quite frankly.”
Lewis Central will open the season this weekend at the Ankeny Centennial Tournament. Listen to the complete interview with Bond below.