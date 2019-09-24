(Clarinda) -- Clarinda volleyball scored the first five and the final 10 of their three-set sweep of Shenandoah on Tuesday evening.
The Cardinals (5-12, 3-4) snapped a seven-match losing skid with a dominant 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 win over the Fillies (9-9, 0-4).
“I thought we came out really strong,” Clarinda co-coach Macy Elwood said. “I think the best thing was they controlled the things they can control. We stress that every day in practice.”
On Senior Night, Clarinda’s senior star shined the most. Morgan Lihs finished the evening with an unofficial tally of 22 kills. Lihs slammed eight winners in the opening set and seven each in the second and third.
“I was feeling really good,” Lihs told KMA Sports. “I was excited to come out and play, and I found the holes in the court.”
“We always try to run stuff together,” setter Teya Stickler said of her connection with Lihs. “I know I can trust her, and I know she can get the ball down.”
Stickler had a big night of her own, passing out 39 assists. Hallee Fine - another senior - added seven kills and three of the Cardinals’ nine aces. Junior Faith Espinosa chipped in five kills.
The success started almost immediately for the Clarinda offense, as they scored the first five on a pair of kills by Lihs and back-to-back-aces from Stickler. They would build their lead to as many as eight and it never got closer than five.
Shenandoah scored seven of the first 10 in the second frame, but Clarinda battled back. The teams shared 11 ties on up to a 19-all dead heat before Lihs took over. Lihs had kills on points 19, 21, 22, 24 and 25 to help the Cards finish on a 6-0 streak and take the set.
Clarinda again had a strong start in the clinching set, scoring 11 of the first 15. Shenandoah later pulled within three at 15-12, but the Cardinals scored the final 10 points of the match.
“I think we worked really hard in practice,” co-coach Kaitlin Allen said. “We’ve worked on coverage and placing the ball. The girls really capitalized on that tonight. Practice, repetition - it was time (for a strong performance).”
Roxy Denton, Natalie Gilbert, Nichole Gilbert and Jasmine Rogers all had four kills for Shenandoah. Nichole Gilbert had a team-high 15 assists.
Clarinda is off until next Thursday when they travel to Mount Ayr while Shenandoah returns to action next Tuesday at home against Kuemper Catholic.
View complete view interviews with coaches Allen and Elwood and Lihs and Stickler below.