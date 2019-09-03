(Waverly) -- The Lincoln Christian girls shot a 387 to win the Waverly Invitational on Tuesday.
Bennington, Lincoln Lutheran, Waverly A, Gross Catholic, Waverly B, Concordia, Platteview and Plattsmouth also had teams at the tournament and finished second through ninth.
Taylor Van Ostrand of Lincoln Christian was champion with a 79 - seven strokes clear of Gross Catholic’s Bridget Nothelfer, who shot an 86. Bennington’s Claire Thompson shot an 89 in third.
View complete results from the tournament linked below.