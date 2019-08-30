(KMAland) -- Listen to the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 16 different coaches throughout KMAland. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Intro, Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins & Red Oak's Ryan Gelber.
SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Sidney's Donnie Sears & Griswold's Andy Everett.
SEGMENT 3: Riverside's Darrell Frain, Treynor's Jeff Casey, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Nodaway Valley's Flynn Heald & St. Albert's Pat Ryan.
SEGMENT 4: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Rock Port's Dalton Jones & Nebraska City's Dan Hempel.
SEGMENT 5: Glenwood's Cory Faust & Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night.