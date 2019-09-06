(KMAland) -- Listen to the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 17 different coaches throughout KMAland. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Intro, Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Ryan Gelber, AHSTW's G.G. Harris.
SEGMENT 2: CAM's Joe Wollum, Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Lamoni's Bryan Nowlin, Woodbine's Dustin Crook, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Chris Mohr.
SEGMENT 3: Treynor's Jeff Casey, Missouri Valley's Rick Barker, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo.
SEGMENT 4: Worth County's Chris Healy, Louisville's Chase Rasby.
SEGMENT 5: Atlantic's Mike McDermott, Harlan's Todd Bladt, Abraham Lincoln's John Wolfe.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.