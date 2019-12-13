KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports presents the Keast Auto Center Friday Night Basketball Scoreboard Show every Friday night during the basketball season, recapping all of the action from around KMAland.

During each show, KMA Sports catches up with several coaches from around the area. You can hear this week's interviews in the audio files below.

Thad Streit, Mount Ayr Girls Basketball

1213 Thad Streit

Steve Raymond, Fremont-Mills Boys Basketball

1213 Steve Raymond

Kevin Schafer, East Mills Boys Basketball

1213 Kevin Schafer

Chad Schaa, Abraham Lincoln Girls Basketball

1213 Chad Schaa