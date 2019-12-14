(Oakland) -- The Logan-Magnolia Panthers scored one for the little guys by edging Nebraska Class A Papillion-La Vista South for the team title at the Riverside Invitational Saturday evening on KMA-FM 99.1. A tournament that consisted of 16 team scores and nearly 40 ranked wrestlers.
"I thought we fought really hard today," Logan-Magnolia Coach Dan Thompson told KMA Sports after the meet, "There were really good teams here up and down the lineup."
The Panthers were busy in the finals with eight tournament finalists, five of which became champions.
Freshman Wyatt Reisz put himself on notice to the state with an impressive semifinal win over 1A No. 10 Drayven Kraft (West Sioux) and backed it up with a 5-3 victory over 1A No. 3 Jace Rose (Riverside).
"Tough day, the first two matches weren't too bad, but the last match I was pretty tired," Reisz said, "But I got it because I got one takedown.
The victory for Reisz moves his record to 11-0.
"Wyatt's really solid. Our little guys have been good and hopefully we can keep improving," Thompson said of Reisz.
Wyatt Reisz wasn't the only wrestler in his family to take home hardware Saturday evening. His older brother Briar claimed gold at 152 pounds and did so in exciting fashion. Reisz, the top-ranked wrestler in Class 1A 145 pounds moved up to 152 and faced Nebraska Class A second-ranked Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South).
Irizzary scored first in the match, but Reisz managed a flurry of points down the stretch and took the lead in overtime with a late escape to escape with the 9-8 victory.
"I knew my conditioning would hold up, so I really wasn't worried about that, I just kept forward because I knew he'd break," the older Reisz told KMA Sports.
"Briar's got a great gas tank and he can go hard the whole way, a lot happened in the overtime, but he found a way to win," Thompson said of Reisz's thrilling victory.
The Panthers also received championship performance from Sean Thompson (113), Rex Johnsen (220) and Barret Pitt (285). Hagen Heistand (126), Bryce Hudnut (145) and Cole Leonard claimed runner-up finishes as well.
Papio South's runner-up performance in the team race was highlighted by championships from Stone Sindelar (138) and Cade Schendt (170).
Creston-OM finished third as a team and claimed one individual champion: Jackson Kinsella at 182 pounds.
The host Riverside finished sixth as a team and had two runner-ups: Mick Schroder (113) and Jace Rose (120).
Other individual champions included West Sioux's Mikey Baker (106), Adam Allard (126) and Cullen Koedam (132) as well as Lathrop's Andrew Beane (145), Tyler Paul (160) and Dorian Walters (195).
AHSTW's Denver Pauley and East Mill's Brody Gordon took home runner-up honors at 160 and 170 respectively.
The complete list of champions, team scores and full interviews with the Reisz brothers and Coach Thompson can be found below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Mikey Baker (West Sioux)
113: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
120: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
126: Adam Allard (West Sioux)
132: Cullen Koedam (West Sioux)
138: Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South)
145: Andrew Beane (Lathrop)
152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
160: Tyler Paul (Lathrop)
170: Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South)
182: Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM)
195: Dorian Walters (Lathrop)
220: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia)
285: Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia)
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Logan-Magnolia (228.5)
2. Papillion-La Vista South (186)
3. Creston/O-M (178)
4. West Sioux (167.5)
5. Lathrop (156.5)
6. Riverside, Oakland (105)
7. East Mills (78)
8. AHSTW (71)
9. Pekin (64.5)
10. Savannah (62)
11. AC/GC (55)
12. Clarinda (37)
13. Woodbine (31)
14. Audubon (28)
15. Shenandoah (13)
16. West Harrison (7)