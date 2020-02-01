(Avoca) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and AHSTW boys relied on clutch free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter to pull away and capture Western Iowa Conference victories Friday night on KMA 960.
Girls: Logan-Magnolia 54 AHSTW 41
Logan-Magnolia spoiled AHSTW's opportunity for their first conference in 20 years by defeating the Lady Vikes Friday night behind clutch shooting at the free throw line. The Panthers' victory avenged a prior loss to AHSTW and created a tie for first in the WIC.
"I'm extremely proud of our kids," Coach Derek Sonderland said. "We battled."
The Class 2A No. 12 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 3 Panthers never trailed 2A No. 8/KMA No. 2 AHSTW and led 14-9 after one, 23-18 after two and took a 35-26 lead into the fourth quarter. AHSTW whittled the deficit to 38-35, but Lo-Ma responded with a 12-4 spurt to extend the lead to 50-39 and essentially put the game on ice.
Free throws were a major reason why Lo-Ma was able to seal the games. The Panthers were 21/24 from the line Friday night and 16/18 in the fourth quarter.
"One of things we do in practice everyday. We're shooting free throws when we're tired. We try to make it as game-like as we can," Sonderland said. "I think we got the right people at the free-throw line at the right time."
Kylie Morrison constantly found herself at the line in the fourth quarter. The senior was 10/12 from the line in the fourth and 13/15 on the night. Morrison finished the night with 21 points.
"It was amazing," Morrison said. "It's a huge win for us. We knew they came in here hoping to clinch the title and we knew we had to grind and work tails off to get the dub."
Senior Violet Lapke also contributed 15 points for the Panthers in the victory. Emilie Thompson and Emme Lake also added six points apiece.
AHSTW was led in the defeat by 19 points and 10 rebounds from Kailey Jones. Kinsey Scheffler and Claire Denning had 10 points apiece. Logan-Magnolia's defense held AHSTW's high-powered offense to just 31 percent shooting from the field Friday night.
"We were talking and frustrating them a little bit with that," Morrison said. "Staying low and helping with (Kailey) Jones on the inside, helping on her helped us."
With the loss, AHSTW drops to 15-2 on the season and 12-2 in WIC. The Lady Vikes will close the regular season with upcoming contests against St. Albert, Treynor, Nodaway Valley and Tri-Center.
Logan-Magnolia improves to 15-2 on the year and 11-2 in the WIC. The Panthers will end the regular season with games against Audubon, IKM-Manning, Riverside and St. Albert. Victories like tonights have Coach Sonderland feeling confident in his teams chances to make a run this season.
"To play this level of competition to get you ready for tournament time, we can't script that any better," Sonderland said.
The complete interviews with Morrison and Coach Sonderland can be viewed below.
Boys: AHSTW 61 Logan-Magnolia 48
AHSTW pulled away late to avoid the upset and complete the season sweep of Logan-Magnolia with a physical 61-48 victory Friday night.
"That's we do, we fight," Coach G.G. Harris told KMA Sports. "We're not going to be perfect, we're not going to be the tallest, we're not going to shoot the best but we're going to fight for 32 minutes."
The first half was a back and forth affair that featured five lead changes but AHSTW ultimately took a 30-23 lead into the halftime break.
Logan-Magnolia scored seven of the first nine points in the second half to trim the deficit to 32-30. AHSTW responded with a 14-2 run to take a 46-35 lead into the fourth. Lo-Ma got within five down the stretch, but AHSTW always had an answer and put the game away with some quality trips to the free-throw line to preserve the 61-48 victory.
"They're tough and we struggle with them and that zone. Their height poses a challenge with us and they don't get away because they compete for 32 minutes," Harris said. "I was super pleased with the guys and how they persevered."
Sophomore Raydden Grobe led the Vikings with 24 points behind six three-pointers.
"I'm really happy for the kid, he's struggled as of late," Harris said. "It's nice that he caught fire. Got confidence behind the arc and took the ball to the hole."
Joey Cunningham posted 11 points, Clayton Akers scored nine points and hauled in nine rebounds. Michael Mantell had seven points and 10 rebounds while Sam Porter added seven points and eight rebounds.
Logan-Magnolia was led in the defeat by 17 points from Dylan Cunard. Gabe Walski and Tre Melby added 14 points apiece.
The Panthers fall to 6-10 on the season and 3-10 in WIC action. They will host Audubon Tuesday night.
AHSTW's schedule won't get any easier. The Vikings will host Exira-EHK tomorrow night followed by contests with Treynor, Nodaway Valley and Tri-Center.
"This is where you want to be right now," Harris said. "You want to be playing your best ball and playing your best competition. We've got a good road ahead for us."
The complete interviews with Grobe and Harris can be viewed below.