(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia girl’s cross country team goes for their second consecutive 1A state championship on Saturday in Fort Dodge.
The Panthers entered the season with a target on their back with the state title in hand from last year, and Coach Kelli Kersten says they’ve handled it as well as they possibly could.
“They knew coming in that everybody would have their goal to beat them,” Coach Kersten told KMA Sports. “They knew that and knew they needed to not be complacent. They put that pressure on themselves, too, to keep working because they know everybody was after them.”
Nearly the entire roster from last year’s team is back with seniors Violet Lapke, Kylie Morrison and Taylor Sporrer leading the charge. Sophomore Courtney Sporrer has continued to steadily improve and has been the top runner many times during the season.
The Panthers scored 39 points at their state qualifier in Holstein last Thursday. Courtney and Taylor Sporrer ran second and third, respectively, with Morrison running fifth and Lapke seventh. Freshman Mya Moss was 24th, and juniors Marissa Brenden and Erica Nolting were 29th and 31st.
“I don’t think (Nolting and Brenden) realize how important they are to this team,” Coach Kersten said. “They are always finishing in the top 25, and they are super important to this team.”
Last season, Lo-Ma scored 66 points in winning the 1A championship. Coach Kersten says they aren’t necessarily aiming for any sort of number when the race begins on Saturday.
“We do have a goal to have our top four on the stand (in the top 15),” she said. “They all want to be in that top 15, and they’d like Mya to be as close as possible. We don’t have a specific number in mind, but the goal is to have those four in the top 15, which should lead to a pretty low number for us.”
Joining the girls in Fort Dodge this year will be freshman Tarick Rowe on the boy’s side. Rowe placed 13th at the state qualifying meet last week.
“He is one of those that is such a hard worker,” Coach Kersten said. “He has dealt with an illness that wouldn’t go away during the season. He’s pushed through that and worked through that, and he’s running amazing.”
Coach Kersten adds Rowe will hope to break 17 minutes at the state meet.
Meanwhile, the high school teams aren’t the only Panthers making some big moves in cross country. In fact, the junior high girl’s team grabbed a state title of their own on October 19th in Ankeny.
Coach Kersten is also the head coach for the junior high program and watched as they posted a perfect score at the meet. Madison Sporrer – the younger sister of Taylor and Courtney – won the junior high title – while Haedyn Hall, Ava Rowe and Jordan Buffum were 2-3-4. Stephanie Schmit and Brooklyn Lally are also members of the state champion junior high team.
“It was a surprise,” Coach Kersten said. “You never know what you have, and it was a big surprise for me. I knew (Madison Sporrer) would come in and dominate a bit, but the others I had never seen run. They are just real hard workers, and I’m ready for them to be in high school.”
Also in Class 1A at this Saturday’s meet, Logan-Magnolia will be joined by AHSTW and Nodaway Valley in the girls’ field. Audubon’s Grace Slater and Hannah Thygesen, East Union’s Gabrielle Valencia, St. Albert’s Carly McKeever and Tri-Center’s top-ranked runner Peyton Pogge will also race.
On the boy’s side, Nodaway Valley, St. Albert and Tri-Center will compete in the 1A team race. Individuals that have qualified are Quentin Dreyer of IKM-Manning, Mount Ayr’s Isaac Timmerman, Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson, Wayne’s RC Hicks and Nate Wright of Woodbine.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Kersten linked below.