(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and Treynor boys rolled to victories on Friday night in convincing fashion.
GIRLS: LOGAN MAGNOLIA 51 TREYNOR 26
The Class 2A No. 14 and KMAland 1A/2A top ranked Logan-Magnolia took care of the defending 2A state champions by relying on a stout defense and a 20 point performance from Violet Lapke to defeat Treynor for the first time since January 22nd, 2016.
"I looked at more as it's our next game not so much that it was Treynor," Logan-Magnolia Coach Derek Sonderland told KMA Sports.
The Panthers scored 10 of the games' first 11 points, never trailed and led 18-5 after one quarter and took a 30-17 lead to halftime en route to the victory. Lapke managed 17 of her 20 points in the first half. She also buried five of her six three-pointers in the games' first 16 minutes.
"I think we were really prepared," Lapke said, "We knew if we could stop them defensively that they'd wear out and we'd be able to run offensively."
Treynor (2-3) was led in the defeat by eight points from Clara Teigland. The Cardinals will turn around Saturday and face 3A No. 5 Red Oak at home.
Kylie Morrison added eight points for the Panthers, who are now 6-0 on the season and will host Underwood Tuesday night and intriguing Western Iowa Conference showdown.
"We're going to enjoy this one tonight and we're moving onto Underwood tomorrow," Sonderland said.
Complete interviews with Lapke and Sonderland can be viewed below.
BOYS: TREYNOR 63 LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 20
In the nightcap, Treynor took advantage of a 25-0 start to move to 5-0 on the season. The Cardinals scored early and often Friday night and did not allow a Logan-Magnolia bucket for the games' first seven minutes.
"I probably wouldn't have expected that," Treynor Coach Scott Rucker told KMA Sports, "But what we do expect is that we're going to come out, compete and play hard every night and these kids have done that."
Treynor led 32-2 after one quarter, took a 52-13 lead into halftime and sat their starters for the entire second half en route to the convincing victory. S
Senior Jack Tiarks paced Treynor with 16 points and nine boards, all of which came in the first half.
"It was a lot of fast-break points," Tiarks said, "We were getting stops from our defense and turning those into fastbreaks."
Tim Zimmerman also reached double digit scoring Friday night with 11 points. Sid Schaaf contributed eight points and Noah James tallied seven for Treynor. Up next for the Cardinals is a Western Iowa Conference showdown with undefeated Tri-Center Tuesday night.
Logan-Magnolia (3-2) was led in the defeat by five points apiece from Gabe Walski, Baker Lally and Tre Melby. The Panthers will travel to Underwood Tuesday.
Complete video interviews with Tiarks and Coach Rucker can be viewed below.