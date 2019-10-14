(Avoca) -- Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge and Treynor's Derrick Thompson took home individual crowns while the Logan-Magnolia girls and Tri-Center boys claimed the team titles at Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet held Monday in Avoca.
On the girls side, Pogge kept her undefeated junior campaign rolling with another conference championship. This one coming in a time of 18:40.
"It feels really good," Pogge said in a post-race interview, "I've never ran this course, it was all new to me."
Logan-Magnolia's team title was paced by the sisterly duo of Courtney and Taylor Sporrer, who finished second and third to pace the Panthers. Lo-Ma also received a sixth place finish from Violet Lapke and an 11th place finish from Mya Moss en route to scoring 31 team points and claiming another conference title.
"Having great team bonding is great for us," Courtney Sporrer said.
"This team has been amazing, everyone has been showing up and working hard," Taylor Sporrer added, "We really want to get that state title again this year and we haven't slowed up a bit this season."
Treynor's Tori Castle finished fourth with a time of 19:51, a personal best.
"There's incredible girls out here. It's always great competition here and I ran a personal best, so that's great to do." Castle said. "I haven't ran it in about two weeks, so we've been practicing a lot and working hard in practice and I think that helped a lot.
AHSTW placed second in the team standings with 51 total points. The Lady Vikes scored four runners in the top 12; Julia Kock (7th), Chloe Falkena (8th), Holly Hoepner (10th), Jade Dramen (12th). Audubon's duo of Grace Slater and Hannah Thygesen claimed the other two medals with respective finishes of fifth and ninth.
Complete video interviews with Castle, the Sporrer sisters and Pogge can be found below.
On the boys side, Tri-Center edged Treynor for the team title by just two points despite a championship performance from Treynor's Derrick Thompson in a time of 16:32.
"I'm so tired, but so happy," Thompson said immediately following his victory, "This is the first time I've ever ran under 17, I killed it."
While Thompson "killed it", the difference in the team race was second and third place finishes from Tri-Center's duo of Brett McGee and Jon Franke.
"I'm really glad that we got the WIC title back again," Franke said.
McGee and Franke's performances came in respective times of 16:56 and 16:57.
"I was out for the summer with an injury, so I'm not quite where I want to be yet, but I am getting there," McGee said.
Tri-Center's third medalist came in the form of Sean McGee with a seventh place finish. Treynor also had three medalists, complementing Thompson's championship effort with medals from Cole Dooley (6th) and Ryan Konz (10th).
Other medalists in the boys meet included; IKM-Manning's Quentin Dreyer (4th) and Adam Gruhn (12th), Lo-Ma's Tarick Rowe (5th) and Kaleb King (9th), Riverside's Dennis Pilling (8th) and Underwood's Bryce Hatten (11th).
Complete video interviews with Franke, McGee and Thompson as well as a link to Monday's results can be found below.