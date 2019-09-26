(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia cross country coach Kelli Kersten is more than pleased with the production from the girls and boys teams this season.
"The season is going really well," Kersten told KMA Sports this week. "In our last meet that we ran at--between the boys and girls--we had 10 runners in the top 25 with eight medalists. These teams just keep improving with each meet and we're just really excited for them."
The defending state champion Lo-Ma girls have been the top ranked team in 1A all season in the Iowa High School Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association polls.
"Mostly, we just don't want the girls to become complacent," Kersten said. "We know there are a lot of great runners and great teams. For instance, in our first meet that we ran, 13 of the top 20 girls were all in our conference. We know there is a lot of competition and we know we have to keep working hard in order to maintain that number one position."
Coach Kersten noted that southwest Iowa features a large amount of talented cross country runners who are recognized statewide. In the 1A team rankings, AHSTW is rated 10th in the state while Tri-Center is 11th.
"I think that is really great for us," Kersten said. "We have a lot of tough competition everywhere we go and so that keeps us motivated and keeps us on our toes too."
The Lo-Ma girls took the team championship at the Tri-Center meet Tuesday night. Courtney and Taylor Sporrer ran second and third, respectively, to lead the Panthers to their team title. Violet Lapke ended the day with an eighth-place finish as well. Up next for the team is the Denison Meet next Tuesday.
"That's always a really good meet for us," Kersten said. "There's a lot of bigger schools that we run against, and Harlan is usually there and is always really good. It's nice to see how we compare with some of those bigger schools too."
Coach Kersten made her comments on KMA's Thursday Sports Feature. Her full interview can be found below.