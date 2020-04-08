(Logan) -- When the high school golf season begins, the Logan-Magnolia Panthers boys and girls golf teams will return a strong core that will hope to contend for a Western Iowa Conference title.
"It's obviously been a very interesting month," Coach Dan Thompson said. "We've been in touch with our kids through email and Zoom. We've had a good chunk of kids getting out to the golf course and hitting balls at home."
Thompson, who coaches both teams alongside his wife, Baylee, is optimistic that a season will take place.
"I think so," Thompson said. "It's so hard to say. The state put out a May 1st start date with a mid-June state tournament, so that's a little bit of hope. If we can get back on those days, we'll be able to put things together and make it work."
Last year, the Panthers had a pair of solid seasons. The boys and girls both finished fourth in the Western Iowa Conference meet. The boys finished third at sectionals while the girls were third at regionals.
"We had a really solid year," Thompson said. "Our boys had a nice showing in the top-third of the conference. We had a real nice season. The girls made huge strides from the year before. Really impressed with the strides we made last year and excited for this year with what we have.
Joel Richardson was a state qualifier last season but has since graduated. However, the Panthers still return plenty including Jacob Fetter, Bryce Maguire and Gavin Maguire along with a bevy of underclassmen that are ready to step up.
"We don't have any seniors this year," Thompson said. "This is probably going to be a slow start, but hopefully we can put it together at the end."
The girls will be led by Jaice Johnson, Kalli Collins, Megan Dunn, Audrey Roden and Reanna Rife.
"We're really excited for our girls team," Thompson said. "I think they've got a lot of potential."
Both Lo-Ma teams enter the season with the same goal in mind: compete for the Western Iowa Conference crown.
"I think our girls would certainly have a shot to be right in that top echelon of teams," Thompson said. "Boys, I think we might be kind of middle of the pack to start the year. If we had a normal season, I think we'd be rounding our way toward the top half of the season."
The Panthers also hope to advance past the first round of postseason.
"We were eight shots away on boys and four shots away on girls," Thompson said. "Certainly setting that as a main goal. Eight shots, four shots, that's not much in the realm of a golf tournament. They definitely have a sour taste in their mouth from last year. They've put in a lot of work to make that goal attainable."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have suspended all spring sports until May 1st. Contests can begin on May 4th. The Panthers are currently scheduled to open their season May 4th against Missouri Valley.
The complete interview with Coach Thompson can be heard below.