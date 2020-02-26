(Harlan) -- For the second time in school history, Logan-Magnolia will finish their season in Des Moines.
The No. 12 Panthers (21-3) won the rubber match with Western Iowa Conference rival and 13th-ranked AHSTW (20-4), 36-35, on Wednesday evening in a 2A regional final.
“I’m still not sure I believe that we won,” Logan-Magnolia coach Derek Sonderland told KMA Sports. “(AHSTW) is a great basketball team, and we were fortunate to hang on.”
Both teams found offense hard to come by throughout the evening, except for a spurt of 13 straight by the Panthers during the third period that ultimately proved to be just enough.
“We had to get out and move the ball,” Sonderland said. “We were down six at halftime, but our kids continued to battle.”
After trailing for much of the first half, Lo-Ma found themselves in a 19-13 hole at the break. The Panthers scored five of the first seven of the third before running off the final 13 to open a 10-point advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
AHSTW came climbing back into the game with a 10-1 run that took up nearly three-quarters of the fourth period. With the score 32-31, Courtney Ohl found her first hoop of the game on a Kylie Morrison assist, but Julia Kock answered with a bucket of her own for AHSTW.
Morrison then made a pair of free throws before Kailey Jones answered with a basket to pull the game back within one. Morrison, who was the starting lead guard for Lo-Ma in their 2017 trip to state, missed the front end of a one-and-one to set up the final 20 seconds.
In that final exchange, AHSTW worked the clock down to 10 before a deflection set off a wild scramble that eventually had the ball out of bounds off Lo-Ma with just 0.1 to go. The Lady Vikes could not get a shot up, and Lo-Ma was officially on to Des Moines.
“I was down low (on the final play),” Morrison said. “I was trying to take away (Kinsey) Scheffler, because we knew they were going to try to get it to her or (Kailey) Jones. It’s so surreal right now. I can’t believe it.”
Morrison and Emilie Thompson were key during the game-deciding stretch in the third period and finished with 13 points apiece. Morrison added a team-high with six assists and shared the team-high with four rebounds.
“I’m just excited to be back in this position,” Morrison said. “I have the greatest teammates ever, and I’m so proud of them right now.”
Jones, one of four junior starters for AHSTW, led her team with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Kock finished with 11 points. Kinsey Scheffler, one of just three seniors on the roster along with reserves Tristin Heiny and Joslyn Wellman, had just four points but pulled in a game-high 11 rebounds.
However, the rubber match belonged to Logan-Magnolia on this night. They will play in next week’s 2A tournament as the No. 7 seed on Wednesday at 10:00 AM against No. 2 seed West Hancock.
“We’ll get our nose in the film and start the grind all over again,” Coach Sonderland said. “Hopefully, we can celebrate and enjoy this a little bit, but we’ll certainly go back to the grind.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Sonderland, Morrison and Violet Lapke below.