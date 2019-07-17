(Council Bluffs) -- The duo of Trevor Wills and Joe Hedger combined to throw six no-hit innings for Logan-Magnolia in the Panthers' 10-0 victory over Stanton in a Class 1A District 14 Semifinal heard on the KMAX-Stream.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"Trevor threw well on the mound, Joe came in relief and threw well. Couldn't ask for much better," Logan-Magnolia head coach Kurtis Hinkel told KMA Sports.
Wills, who started the game, threw four no-hit innings, walked four and struckout five batters.
"I didn't get that many strikeouts, but this is one of my top performances." Wills said.
Hedger came into relieve Wills in the fifth, struckout one and allowed just one baserunner, which reached on an error.
Offensively, Logan-Magnolia scored two runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. The Panthers then broke the game wide open with a five-run fourth inning to turn a 3-0 lead into an 8-0 lead. The Panthers preceded to plate a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to secure the 10-0 victory.
"We just got guys on base and kept moving around," Coach Hinkel said.
Barrett Pitt drove in two runs off two hits for Lo-Ma, Wills also added two hits in the victory while Joel Richardson, Chase Maguire, Trey Melby, and Colton Hanlon recorded one hit-apiece.
Stanton's defeat brings their season to a close with a record of 17-5. The Vikings graduate three starters; Drake Johnson, Donnie Weis and Thomas Bates.
Logan-Magnolia moves to 14-14 on the season. The Panthers will face St. Albert Saturday in a district final in Council Bluffs.
"We're going to have to play flawless baseball to get our next win." Coach Hinkel said, "Our guys know that and we're preparing for that."
Complete video interviews with Wills and Coach Hinkel can be found below