(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia is back in the state tournament for a second time in school history.
Each time the Panthers (21-3) have qualified they’ve been led by Kylie Morrison, who was a key starter on Lo-Ma’s 2017 state tournament team.
“I’m just excited to be back in this position,” Morrison told KMA Sports following a 36-35 regional final win over AHSTW. “I have the greatest teammates ever, and I’m so proud of them right now.”
Lo-Ma will play as the No. 7 seed in a Class 2A state quarterfinal on Wednesday morning at 10 AM against second-seeded West Hancock (24-1). The game can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
While Morrison has led the Panthers in a number of categories, including scoring (16.1) points per game), free throw makes (118), free throw attempts (149), assists (104), steals (56), offensive rebounds (61), defensive rebounds (134) and total rebounds (195), she’s had plenty of help.
Fellow senior Violet Lapke has hit 57 3-pointers and scored 12.0 points per game while junior Emilie Thompson has 32 triples and scores 7.8 per contest. Those three are joined in the starting lineup by junior Courtney Ohl and freshman Macanna Gurtiz. Freshmen Ava Goldsmith, Greylan Hornbeck and Mya Moss and junior Emme Lake are key reserves.
It’s that group that has combined to lead the ninth-ranked defense in Class 2A. The Panthers have allowed just 35.21 points per game and will definitely face its toughest test of the season on Wednesday when they take on the No. 1 ranked offense.
West Hancock is averaging 67.40 points per game behind junior star Rachel Leerar, who is averaging 20.0 points per game behind 57 3-pointers and shooting percentages of 47.5 (field), 37.5 (3-point) and 78.8 (free throw).
Senior Amanda Chizek is their only other double-digit scorer at 12.0 per game, but seniors Madison Eisenman (9.1 PPG), Mahayla Faust (6.1), Riley Hiscocks (5.6) and Emily Ryerson (3.5) and sophomore Kennedy Kelly (8.8) are all major contributors to their nightly total.
Leerar also leads the team with 117 assists and is second behind Kelly’s 91 steals with 87. The 6-foot-0 Chizek has been a force defensively (68 blocks) and on the glass (11.2 rebounds per game). It figures to be a tall task for the Panthers.
“We’ll get our nose in the film and grind all over again,” Coach Sonderland said in preparing for the state tournament. “We’ll celebrate and enjoy (the regional final win) for a little bit, but then we’ll go right back to the grind.”
“It’s just an amazing feeling for the team,” Morrison added. “We all love being here in this position. We love being together. It’s just more time that we get to spend with each other.”
View video interviews from Logan-Magnolia’s last two regional wins below.