(Logan) -- Last year, Logan-Magnolia's Olivia Diggins fell one-point short of her goal, this year she has her sights set on taking home the elusive title at this weekend's Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly.
Diggins is currently the top-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds and is coming off a runner-up finish last season. Diggins' successes on the mat have come rather quickly given she didn't begin wrestling until her sophomore year. Diggins' journey to the state meet began with the help of former teammate and current Missouri Valley wrestler Maddy Buffum.
"She was kind of like "oh, let's go out for wrestling" and here I am now. I didn't think I was going to be here, but I am." Diggins said.
Diggins has been a standout athlete for the Panthers on the volleyball court and track, so it might not be too surprising that her athletic abilities transferred to the mat, but it has been a pleasant surprise for Diggins.
"I had no idea how that was going to play out," Diggins said, "My family has never had any wrestlers. We're not into that as a family, but it did play out well and I enjoy it."
Diggins has been a mainstay in the Logan-Magnolia mat room for the past several years and has also been able to ingrain herself into the Panthers' strong wrestling culture.
"When I first started, a big struggle was trying to keep up with the boys and building relationships with teammates," Diggins said, "but now it's kind of like a family and we're all supportive as a team."
Last year, Diggins entered the inaugural state tournament unsure of what to expect, but willed her way to the finals before losing by one point to Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock
"The state tournament was so cool," Diggins said. "It was just really cool to be a part of something like that. The finals were crazy. There's so much energy and excitement in the crowd. Unfortunately, it didn't go my way but you learn from when you lose."
This year, Diggins hopes to learn from last year and add her name to the list of state-champions from Logan-Magnolia, but it won't be easy.
"I can only go out there and do my best, it's going to be a lot of hard work," Diggins said.
380 wrestlers have registered to compete at this weekend's state tournament in 11 weight classes: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 170, 195 and 285. Wrestling will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.
The complete interview with Diggins can be heard below.