(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia girls cross country coach Kelli Kersten has been named the Class 1A Coach of the Year by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
According to a release from the IATC, Kersten picked up state coach of the year honors for all of Class 1A. For the Class 1A boys coaching awards, Lexi Cochran of Tri-Center and Darrell Burmeister were named at-large coaches of the year.
KMAland also had representation in Class 3A as Doug Renkly from Harlan and Todd Roerig of Bishop Heelan were both named at-large coaches of the year for Class 3A Girls Cross Country.
The full list of state and at-large winners for Classes 1A through 4A can be found here.