(Logan) -- One of the top long distance runners of the last four years will continue to run at the Division I level.
The Omaha cross country and women’s track and field teams have been active in KMAland over the last several years, and they were again this recruiting period in snagging Logan-Magnolia’s Taylor Sporrer.
Sporrer joins AHSTW’s Heidi Hall, Denison-Schleswig’s Raegan Andersen and Griswold’s Joanna Topham in choosing the Mavericks.
“They go there, and they all love it,” Sporrer said. “I decided to give it a thought. I didn’t know if it was where I would go, but the first time I went there I fell in love with it.”
Sporrer, a five-time state medalist in track and three-time state medalist in cross country, says the fit was perfect for her wants and needs.
“I love the coach and the team,” she said. “The coach is very individualized and gives us our own workouts. They look at you as a person and not just a runner, and that’s why I fell in love with it.”
Sporrer, the lead runner for the two-time state cross country champions, has spent a large part of her life trying to reach her Division I goal.
“It means a lot knowing that I’ve put in a lot of long hours,” Sporrer said. “That’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but it was never really in my vision until after my junior year of (cross country). Once that happened, I just knew (Omaha) is where I wanted to go.”
