(Des Moines) -- A hot start was not enough for Logan-Magnolia on Wednesday morning. The Panthers (21-4) scored the first seven points but went through a field goal drought of over 14 minutes in an eventual 57-31 loss to No. 2 West Hancock (25-1).
“We got out our the gate really well,” Coach Derek Sonderland told KMA Sports. “One thing we talked about was the first three minutes, and we did a good job getting out of the gate. I think a lot of that was our fresh legs to start the game.”
Lo-Ma made their first four shots, including a pair of 3-pointers from Emilie Thompson, staking them to an early advantage. Even while it didn’t last, the Panthers were within striking distance deep in the first half.
Freshman Macanna Guritz scored on a layup with 2:12 to go in the second period to pull the Panthers within 23-21. However, West Hancock’s Madison Eisenman canned a 3 just 13 seconds later to start a 24-1 run that would last into the fourth period.
“We were fatigued a little bit,” Sonderland said. “That’s something we prepared the kids for. They’re going to get after it and try to wear you down. We told (Kylie) Morrison to be ready, they will run two or three girls at you. They were more physical, and they did a good job wearing us down.”
The Panthers next field goal didn’t come until the 4:08 mark of the fourth, and by then it was too little too late to take down the top-scoring offense in Class 2A.
Rachel Leerer scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half for West Hancock, adding seven assists, seven steals and six rebounds for the Eagles, who will play in a state semifinal on Friday at 11:45 AM against North Linn.
Kennedy Kelly added 12 points off the bench, and 6-foot-0 Amanda Chizek scored 10 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks. The Eagles dominated in the paint (28-8), off turnovers (16-0) and in second chance points (12-2).
Still, Lo-Ma was able to take solace in the fact that they were more than in the game for over half the contest.
“I don’t think there were any nerves,” Morrison said. “I know we were nervous when we got out on the floor, but when we got to the locker room everyone felt good and felt calm.”
“It’s a great atmosphere,” Thompson added. “To be able to hit those two 3s at the beginning is a great feeling. To have the entire community behind you is amazing.”
Thompson scored 10 points to lead the Panthers in scoring while Morrison had seven points and team-highs with seven rebounds and three assists. Morrison joined Violet Lapke and Megan Dunn in suiting for the final time. They leave a legacy in helping Lo-Ma advance to state for the first two times in school history.
“I think it was 55 years before Logan had gone to state basketball,” Sonderland said. “We were fortunate to go twice in the last four years, and (the seniors) were a big part of that. We can walk out of that locker room and have nothing to hang our heads about.”
“I don’t even have the words to express what this means,” Morrison added. “Both teams that made it to state are amazing. They’re all my best friends, and I’m sad to leave my teammates.”
View complete interviews with Coach Sonderland, Morrison and Thompson below.