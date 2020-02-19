(Des Moines) -- For the first time since they won it all in 2011, the Logan-Magnolia Panthers won their first dual of the day en route to a fourth-place finish at the Class 1A State Dual Tournament.
"I thought it was a real good day, we fought hard all day long," Coach Dan Thompson said.
The Panthers earned their first quarterfinal win in eight years by defeating Lake Mills 40-33.
"Lake Mills dual was a lot of fun," Thompson said. "Some big matches and some swing matches either way."
They trailed 27-3 early in the dual, but received important bonus points down the stretch and sealed the victory with Gavin Maguire's major decision victory over Dalton Thorson.
Maguire, who did not qualify for state, wrestled with a vengeance Wednesday, picking up three victories to end his season.
"I was so mad at myself, it was huge motivation," Maguire said.
"He was awesome today," Thompson said. "Hopefully he takes that it into next year. He showed today how good he is and I expect the same thing next year."
In the semifinals, Logan-Magnolia fell to top-seeded Don Bosco 68-12, setting up a third-place dual with West Sioux, where they fell 47-27.
"We had to some things guy our way if we were going to win it and it didn't happen that way," Thompson said.
Logan-Magnolia's dual season comes to close at 24-4. The Panthers will now turn their attention to tomorrow's Class 1A individual tournament, where they will have six wrestlers competing in the first round session that begins at 6 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished seventh in Class 2A. The Warriors fell to Williamsburg 39-27 in the quarterfinals and fell to Winterset 42-33 before beating Humboldt 38-33. Complete results from Logan-Magnolia and Sergeant Bluff's duals as well as interviews with Maguire and Coach Thompson can be viewed below.
Class 1A Third Place: West Sioux 47 Logan-Magnolia 27
160: Seth Salker (West Sioux) over Tanner Mace (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:48 (WS leads 6-0)
170: Bryan Hernandez (West Sioux) over Dylan Oviatt (Lo-Ma) by fall in 0:28 (WS leads 12-0)
182: Carson Lynott (West Sioux) over Colben Chase (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:20. (WS leads 18-0)
195: Kyler Bak (West Sioux) over Joe Hedger (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:05 (WS leads 24-0)
220: Rex Johnsen (Lo-Ma) over Mario Duenas (West Sioux) by fall in 0:38 (WS leads 24-6)
285: Barret Pitt (Lo-Ma) over Jose Rodriguez (West Sioux) by 4-1 decision (WS leads 24-9)
106: Mikey Baker over Jacob Downey (Lo-Ma) by fall in 0:30 (WS leads 30-9)
113: Braden Graff (West Sioux) over Sean Thompson (Lo-Ma) by 3-1 decision. (WS leads 33-9)
120: Hagen Heistand (Lo-Ma) over Tyler Kennedy (West Sioux) by fall in 1:59 (WS leads 33-15)
126: Adam Allard (West Sioux) over Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma) by 11-0 major decision (WS leads 37-15)
132: Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) overBrady Thompson (Lo-Ma) by 8-0 major decision (WS leads 41-15)
138: Gavin Maguire (Lo-Ma) over Ty Herpst (West Sioux) by fall in 0:34 (WS leads 41-21)
145: Dillon Lynott (West Sioux) over Bryce Hudnut (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:49 (WS leads 47-21)
152: Jordan Kerger (Lo-Ma) over Javier Mora (West Sioux) by fall in 1:24 (WS wins 47-27)
Class 2A Seventh Place: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Humboldt
160: Jack Gaukel (SBL) over Christian Alcala (Humboldt) by fall in 0:56 (SBL leads 6-0)
170: Levi Naeve (Humboldt) over Matthew Headid (SBL) by 7-3 decision (SBL leads 6-3)
182: Blake Liebe (SBL) over Braxden Scott (Humbolt) by fall in 1:53 (SBL leads 12-3)
195: Bradyn Barclay (SBL) over Logan Niles (Humboldt) by 8-3 decision (SBL leads 15-3)
220: Walt Delanoit (Humboldt) over Wade Phair (SBL) by fall in 3:32 (SBL leads 15-9)
285: Colton Goodell (Humboldt) over Kadien Dillavou (SBL) by fall in 0:29 (Tied at 15)
106: Jayden Gargano (Humboldt) wins by forfeit (Humboldt leads 21-15)
113: Cole Nelson (Humboldt) wins by forfeit (Humboldt leads 27-15)
120: Jase Goodell (Humboldt) over Aiden Lambertsen (SBL) by fall in 1:29 (Humboldt leads 33-15)
126: Ty Koedam (SBL) over Cresten Craven (Humboldt) by injury forfeit (Humboldt leads 33-21)
132: Hunter Steffans (SBL) over Colby Clarken (Humboldt) by fall in 1:48. (Humboldt leads 33-27)
138: Nate Curry (SBL) over Jordan Jensen (Humboldt) by 13-0 major decision (Humboldt leads 33-31)
145: Isaac Bryan (SBL) over Joe Weyder (Humboldt) by 13-3 major decision (SBL leads 35-33)
152: Corey Bates (SBL) over Fletcher Satern (Humboldt) by 7-4 decision (SBL wins 38-33)
Class 1A Semifinals: Don Bosco 68 Logan-Magnolia 12
152: Cael Frost (Don Bosco) over Jordan Kerger (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:12 (DB leads 6-0)
160: Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) over Tanner Mace (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:01 (DB leads 12-0)
170: Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) over Dylan Oviatt (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:39 (DB leads 18-0)
182: Thomas Even (Don Bosco) over Colben Chase (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:09 (DB leads 24-0)
195: Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco) over Joe Hedger (Lo-Ma) by fall in 4:27 (DB leads 30-0)
220: Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) over Rex Johnsen (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:51 (DB leads 36-0)
285: Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) over Cole Leonard (Lo-Ma) by 3-2 decision. (DB leads 39-0)
106: Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco) over Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:26 (DB leads 45-0)
113: Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) over Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:15 (DB leads 51-0)
120: Kaleb King (Lo-Ma) over Dawson Younglut (Don Bosco) by fall in 1:41 (DB leads 51-6)
126: Michael McClelland (Don Bosco) over Harley Christensen (Lo-Ma) by 16-0 tech fall (DB leads 56-6)
132: Cody Brown (Don Bosco) over Hunter Allen (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:02 (DB leads 62-6)
138: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) over Foxe Younglut (Don Bosco) by fall in 5:08 (DB leads 62-12)
145: Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) over Bryce Hudnut (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:07 (DB wins 68-12)
CLASS 2A Consolations: Winterset 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
152: Tyler Brown (Winterset) over Steve Ford (SBL) by fall in 1:39 (WIN leads 6-0)L
160: Jack Gaukel (SBL) over Brady Barringer (Winterset) by fall in 3:05 (Tied at 6)
170: Matthew Headid (SBL) over Kade Forsyth (Winterset) by fall in 3:44 (SBL 12-6)
182: Blake Liebe (SBL) wins by forfeit (SBL leads 18-6)
195: Bradyn Barclay (SBL) over Riley Hoven (Winterset) by fall in 1:27 (SBL leads 24-6)
220: Henry Tromba (Winterset) over Wade Phair (SBL) by fall in 1:19 (SBL leads 24-12)
285: Dugan Tolley (Winterset) over Thyan Wessondorf (SBL) by fall in 0:40 (SBL leads 24-18)
106: Zeke Hoven (Winterset) wins by forfeit (Tied at 24)
113: Aidan Lambertsen (SBL) over Travis Allen (Winterset) by fall in 3:33 (SBL leads 30-24)
120: Jake Porter (Winterset) over Jack Moreau (Winterset) by fall in 0:41 (Tied at 30)
126: Ty Koedam (SBL) over Keegan Jensen (Winterset) by 14-7 decision (SBL leads 33-30)
132: Bryce Hatten (Winterset) over Hunter Steffans (SBL) by fall in 1:42 (Winterset leads 36-33)
138: Kruise Kibruz (Winterset) over Sam Tisher (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) by fall in 0:55 (Winterset leads 42-33
145: Cory Bates (SBL) over Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) by 5-4 decision (Winterset wins 42-36)
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS: Logan-Magnolia 40 Lake Mills 33
145: Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) over Bryce Hudnut (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:30 (Lake Mills leads 6-0)
152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) by 5-0 decision (Lake Mills leads 6-3
160: Ashtin Love (Lake Mills) over Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:59 (Lake Mills leads 12-3)
170: Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) over Tanner Mace (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:39 (Lake Mills leads 18-3)
182: Drake Harnish (Lake Mills) over Dylan Oviatt (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:48 (Lake Mills leads 24-3)
195: Brayden Lindeman (Lake Mills) over Colben Chase (Logan-Magnolia) by 8-1 decision (Lake Mills leads 27-3)
220: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) over Riley Kirschbaum (Lake Mills) by fall in 0:38 (Lake Mills leads 27-9)
285: Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia) over Chris Jamtgaard (Lake Mills) by fall in 1:03 (Lake Mills leads 27-15)
106: Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) over Kinser Hanson (Lake Mills) by fall in 1:45 (Lake Mills leads 27-21)
113: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) over Lucas Humphrey (Lake Mills) by fall in 0:41 (Tied at 27)
120: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) over Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills) by 9-3 decision (Lo-Ma leads 30-27)
126: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Jimmy Gallardo (Lake Mills) by fall in 3:44 (Lo-Ma leads 36-27)
132: Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) over Brady Thompson (Lo-Ma) by fall in 2:49 (Lo-Ma leads 36-33)
138: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) by 12-3 major decision (Logan-Magnolia wins 40-33)
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS: Williamsburg 39 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27
145: Isaac Bryan (SBL) over Kam Royster (Williamsburg) by 11-3 major decision (SBL leads 4-0)
152: Cory Bates (SBL) over Gable Dayton (Williamsburg) by 5-2 decision (SBL leads 7-0)
160: Jack Gaukel (SBL) over Jack Geels (Williamsburg) by fall in 4:29 (SBL leads 13-0)
170: Matthew Headid (SBL) over Riley Holt (Williamsburg) by 15-5 major decision (SBL leads 17-0)
182: Blake Liebe (SBL) over Nick Marovets (Williamsburg) by 6-3 decision (SBL leads 20-0)
195: Bradyn Barclay (SBL) over Max Meade (Williamsburg) by 8-3 decision (SBL leads 23-0)
220: Billy Grout (Williamsburg) over Wade Phair (Williamsburg) by fall in 1:52 (SBL leads 23-6)
285: Cole Creemens (Williamsburg) over Sean Zimmerman (SBL) by fall in 0:42 (SBL leads 23-12)
106: Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) wins by forfeit (SBL) (SBL leads 23-18)
113: Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg) over Aiden Lambertsen (SBL) by 11-4 decision (SBL leads 23-21)
120: Kaden Gryp (Williamsburg) over Jack Moreau (SBL) by fall in 1:09 (Williamsburg leads 27-23)
126: Ty Koedam (SBL) over Chase Malloy (Williamsburg) by 12-2 major decision (Tied at 27)
132: Sam Van Dee (Williamsburg) over Nate Curry (SBL) by fall in 1:34 (Williamsburg leads 33-27)
138: Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) over Hunter Steffans (SBL) by fall in 2:52 (Williamsburg wins 39-27)
CLASS 1A
FIRST ROUND
Don Bosco 67 Woodbury Central 12
Logan-Magnolia 40 Lake Mills 33
Lisbon 74 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
West Sioux 54 Denver 24
SEMIFINALS & CONSOLATIONS SEMIS
Consi: Lake Mills 42 Woodbury Central 29
Consi: Denver 43 Clarion-Goldfield Dows 33
Semis: Don Bosco 68 Logan-Magnolia 12
Semis: Lisbon 54 West Sioux 21
PLACEMENT MATCHES
Championship: Lisbon 36 Don Bosco 30
3rd Place: West Sioux 47 Logan-Magnolia 27
5th Place: Lake Mills 54 Denver 21
7th Place: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52 Woodbury Central 24
CLASS 2A
FIRST ROUND
West Delaware 60 Humboldt 12
Davenport Assumption 40 Osage 26
Independence 45 Winterset 24
Williamsburg 39 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27
SEMIFINALS & CONSOLATION SEMIS
Consi: Winterset 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
Consi: Osage 52 Humboldt 18
Semi: West Delaware 54 Davenport Assumption 18
Semi: Williamsburg 44 Independence 25
PLACEMENT MATCHES
Championship: West Delaware 53 Williamsburg 9
3rd Place: Davenport Assumption 41 Independence 28
5th Place: Osage 42 Winterset 33
7th Place: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 Humboldt 33
CLASS 3A
FIRST ROUND
Southeast Polk 53 Valley, WDM 21
North Scott 41 Bettendorf 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 43 Indianola 19
Fort Dodge 41 Waukee 21
SEMIFINALS & CONSOLATION SEMIS
Consi: Bettendorf 39 Valley, WDM 32
Consi: Waukee 40 Indianola 25
Semi: Southeast Polk 80 North Scott -3
Semi: Waverly-Shell Rock 51 Fort Dodge 24
Championship: Southeast Polk 29 Waverly-Shell Rock 26
3rd Place: Fort Dodge 75 North Scott 6
5th Place: Bettendorf 41 Waukee 29
7th Place: Valley 34 Indianola 33