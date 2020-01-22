(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia and Underwood are still mainstays in the IAWrestle rankings with five and four ranked wrestlers respectively in the latest edition of rankings. The complete list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland conference schools can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
Teams: 4. Underwood, 5. Logan-Magnolia
106: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood; 8. John Schroder, Riverside
113: 7. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley; 10. Jace Rose, Riverside
120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 2. Stevie Barnes
126: 10. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
132: 2. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Mary's; 7. Joel Sampson, AHSTW
138: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 5. Sherman Hayes, East Union; 6. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr
145: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood
152: 5. Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW
170: 4. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 6. Cael McLaren, St. Albert, 8. Seth Kiesel, AHSTW; 9. Jon Johnson, Missouri Valley; 10. Brody Gordon, East Mills
182: 7. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley
220: 5. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia
285: 4. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Brady Canada, AHSTW
CLASS 2A
Teams: 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
113: 9. Aybren Moore, Atlantic-CAM
120: 3. Benjamin Schimitz, Kuemper Catholic
132: 6. Nathan Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
138: 4. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
152: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak
170: 8. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
182: 3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM
195: 3. Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 4. Sam Chapman, Creston-OM
220: 5. Crew Howard, Clarinda
285: 7. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM
CLASS 3A
126: 7. Nick Walters, Sioux City North
145: 6. Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central
160: 9. Jake Francksen-Small, LeMars