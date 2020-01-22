IAWrestle
Photo: IAWrestle

(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia and Underwood are still mainstays in the IAWrestle rankings with five and four ranked wrestlers respectively in the latest edition of rankings. The complete list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland conference schools can be viewed below.

CLASS 1A

Teams: 4. Underwood, 5. Logan-Magnolia 

106: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood; 8. John Schroder, Riverside 

113: 7. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley; 10. Jace Rose, Riverside 

120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 2. Stevie Barnes

126: 10. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia

132: 2. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Mary's; 7. Joel Sampson, AHSTW

138: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 5. Sherman Hayes, East Union; 6. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr

145: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood

152: 5. Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW

170: 4. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 6. Cael McLaren, St. Albert, 8. Seth Kiesel, AHSTW; 9. Jon Johnson, Missouri Valley; 10. Brody Gordon, East Mills 

182: 7. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley

220: 5. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia 

285: 4. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Brady Canada, AHSTW 

CLASS 2A

Teams: 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

113: 9. Aybren Moore, Atlantic-CAM

120: 3. Benjamin Schimitz, Kuemper Catholic

132: 6. Nathan Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

138: 4. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

152: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

160: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak

170: 8. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

182: 3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM

195: 3. Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 4. Sam Chapman, Creston-OM

220: 5. Crew Howard, Clarinda

285: 7. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM 

CLASS 3A 

126: 7. Nick Walters, Sioux City North 

145: 6. Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central 

160: 9. Jake Francksen-Small, LeMars