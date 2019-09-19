(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia has been one of the breakout stories of the early portion of the volleyball season in KMAland.
The Panthers (12-5) have won eight consecutive matches, including five this past weekend on their way to winning the West Monona Invitational.
“Our last match was against MMCRU,” Coach Faith Bruck told KMA Sports. “That was the team to beat in order to win the tournament. Set three, we won it 16-14, so it was down to the wire. It takes a lot of strength to get through that. They just had a lot of composure, and that’s kind of the theme of our game right now.”
Lo-Ma also beat Boyer Valley, West Monona, West Harrison and Woodbine on Saturday, including Boyer Valley and West Monona in two other three-set battles.
“A lot of what we’ve been talking about is mental toughness,” Bruck added. “I think for us right now, it’s loving that competitiveness and the tight matches and being able to focus through when the match gets tough.”
Coach Bruck says her team showed that same mental fortitude in Tuesday’s sweep at AHSTW.
“Set one, we were down a couple times four or five points,” she added. “We can’t get frazzled with it. We just have to keep playing one point at a time, and I think that’s been the mentality change we’ve seen here lately. And the girls are working hard. When you put that work ethic with it, good things are going to happen.”
The Panthers have 11 regulars they turn to during the course of a single match. Seniors Jaice Johnsen, Kylie Morrison and Olivia Diggins have proven to be the top three hitters on the team, averaging 1.95, 1.84 and 1.81 kills per set. Sophomore Ruby Nolting (1.60 kills per set), junior Courtney Ohl (1.56 KPS) and junior Emilie Thompson (0.91 KPS) have also been key hitters.
Junior setters Emme Lake and Ashlyn Doiel are each averaging 3.44 assists per set while Morrison (2.02 digs per set), Johnsen (1.71), junior Ashley Christians (1.67), Thompson (1.42) and Lake (1.30) have been standouts on defense. Freshman Macanna Guritz and junior Shannon Troxel have also been regular rotation players this season for Lo-Ma.
For a team that has already equaled last year’s win total, Coach Bruck would like to continue to see improvement throughout the rest of the year.
“I’ve said since the beginning, I felt we could be towards the top of the conference this season,” she said. “I think every conference game is going to be a battle. I think we can come out on top if we continue to play the way we’ve been playing. We don’t want to be a .500 team, and I think we’re on the right track.”
Lo-Ma is back in action on Tuesday at Riverside. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Bruck linked below.